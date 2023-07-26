PLATTSBURGH — Four local Clinton County fifth graders took home the Jane Claffey 1814 Art Award in the 2023 Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration poster and button design contest.
Harley Ducharme from Oak Street Elementary took first place; Rex Gottschall, also from Oak Street Elementary, took second place; Livi Alexander from Rouses Point Elementary took third place; and Kiah Cole from Northern Adirondack Elementary took fourth place.
The winners were chosen out of 23 schools from Clinton and Essex Counties and were announced by Mayor Chris Rosenquest Wednesday at a City Hall press conference for the Battle of Plattsburgh.
This poster contest was originally started in 1998 by Claffey.
LOCAL HISTORY
Linda Ward, who runs the annual competition, said in preparing for it this year, she wanted to ensure the fifth graders were properly educated on the Battle of Plattsburgh ahead of time.
“In recent years, the current curriculum does not include local history. So we’ve been a little bit unhappy about that situation, because in 1998 (when the contest started), when children were asked to interpret history through posters, they were actually able to do that and do it sometimes on their own because they understood the history,” Ward said.
“But as the years went on, and the children weren’t learning history, it became apparent through their artwork that they were a little bit at a loss for knowing other than people shot at one another and one side won and the other side lost.”
CLASSROOM LESSONS
To remedy the situation, Ward enlisted the help of Ricky Laurin from Chazy, who designed, created and published an activity book that tells the story of the Battle of Plattsburgh in an interpretive way.
It has coloring, word searches and all kinds of things that kids enjoy, she said.
“So this year, I had the idea of reproducing the book,” Ward said.
“... (And) we gave this (book) to the teachers, who gave it to the kids and this year our return on it was better than last year. So next year, we’re hoping it will improve even more.”
HONORING VERMONT ROOTS
Ducharme’s winning design, which shows a soldier dressed in green holding a log, will now be featured on some of the Battle of Plattsburgh’s commemorative buttons.
After receiving her first place prize, Ducharme, who enjoys both history and art, said that she drew her soldier in a green uniform because she used to live in Vermont.
“It took three days (to complete),” she said.
25th ANNIVERSARY
Because it is the commemoration’s 25th anniversary, there will also be a couple buttons with different designs as well, President of the 1814 Commemoration Inc.,Tom Donahue, said.
He added that those who purchase a button this year will get more than ever before.
“Not only will you be able to get the button, the magazine, the map, but the button, on the back of it, will have a number printed on it,” Donahue said.
“And all throughout the commemoration weekend, we’re going to be pulling door prizes and the number on the back of your button might be worth winning a door prize.”
BUTTON BENEFITS
In addition to the prizes, button buyers can benefit from discounts at local restaurants.
“Not all people like food trucks … So we began the program to try to involve more of the restaurants in Plattsburgh to be involved in the Battle of Plattsburgh, even though they’re not Downtown,” he said.
“We came up with the idea of, if you’re wearing your button, and you go to the restaurants that are participating, they’ll give you a 10% discount (during) the three days of the Battle of Plattsburgh … So we’ll post the total list of all the different restaurants and businesses. Right now, I think we have 17 involved,” Donahue continued.
“So it does make the button worth a little bit more to everyone. It may be an incentive for someone that wasn’t going to buy a button, to buy a button, and it may help the restaurants for people that weren’t gonna go there, because you’re giving the discount, maybe they’ll go there now.”
