ELIZABETHTOWN — The gymnasium at Boquet Valley Central School was filled with a myriad of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) activities recently as kindergarten through eighth graders became actively engaged in what may become future professions.
The program was presented in conjunction of the ECHO Center of Burlington and CFES (College for Every Student) Brilliant Pathways.
ECHO is an innovative science and nature museum on the Lake Champlain waterfront with the mission, “to inspire and engage families in the joy of scientific discovery, the wonder of nature, and care of Lake Champlain.”
The evening’s events included a 12-foot tall wind wall, a 30 foot LEGO race track, vertical fliers, a bike generator, spin chairs, and a variety of construction materials.
Mountain View Campus Principal Elaine Dixon-Cross said, “BVCS is excited to collaborate with CFES and ECHO to provide this awesome hands-on experience. STEM is no longer our future, it is now.”
This program was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Canaday Foundation, and the Mergens Foundation.
