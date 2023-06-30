PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County will participate in the statewide Stop DWI Impaired Driving High Visibility Engagement Campaign during this Independence Day season.
The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign efforts start on Saturday, July 1 and will end on Wednesday, July 5.
Law enforcement officers across New York State and STOP-DWI program coordinators will be participating in special engagement efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.
The Statewide High Visibility Engagement Campaign also targets the Super Bowl, Memorial Day, Labor Day/End of Summer, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Holiday Season and St. Patrick’s Day.
Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.
For more information download the STOP-DWI “Have a Plan” mobile app at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp.
The New York State Police will also increase patrols to crack down on drunk and drugged driving and other traffic infractions over the Fourth of July holiday. This special enforcement period began at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30, and runs through 3 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5.
New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, “The Fourth of July is known for its fun and fireworks, but New Yorkers should remember fun can turn fatal if you don’t make the right decision. Troopers will be out in force and highly visible this holiday weekend, on the lookout for impaired, drugged, and reckless drivers who put others’ lives in danger. Remember, put down the phone, drive sober, follow the rules of the road, and responsibly enjoy your time with family and friends.”
During this enforcement period, drivers can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols. Troopers will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel.
Drivers should also remember to “move over” for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles when they travel New York roadways.
Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of the operation. The CITE vehicles allow Troopers to more easily identify motorists who are using handheld devices while driving.
These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.
During last year’s Fourth of July enforcement period, Troopers issued 11,873 total tickets, arrested 187 people for DWI and investigated 775 crashes, including two fatalities.
If you drive drunk or drugged, you not only put your life and the lives of others at risk, you could face arrest, jail time, and substantial fines and attorney fees, police said. The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000.
Arrested drunk and drugged drivers face the loss of their driver’s license, higher insurance rates, and dozens of unanticipated expenses from attorney fees, fines and court costs, car towing and repairs, and lost time at work.
The New York State Police, and GTSC recommend these simple tips to prevent impaired driving:
• Plan a safe way home before the fun begins;
• Before drinking, designate a sober driver;
• If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation;
• Use your community’s sober ride program;
• If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement;
• If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.