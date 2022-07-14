PLATTSBURGH — The Lake Champlain Transportation Company has pledged $100,000 to the City of Plattsburgh to redesign and redevelop a permanent skate park in Melissa L. Penfield Park.
“All of us growing up here have been looking at the same tired old skatepark equipment at Penfield. Our community has demanded a place where young people and teens can go and hang out and this is partially addressing that concern,” City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
“Although $100k won’t complete the entire job, it’s absolutely the step in the right direction and hopefully will encourage other local employers and organizations to answer the call to action. Big thanks to Lake Champlain Transportation Company and their team for stepping up to the plate on this initiative.”
The announcement came from Mayor Rosenquest halfway through the Parks Come Alive! event last Thursday, July 7.
LONGTIME TRADITION
The skate park, which has existed for decades, has given people a place to hang out and practice their tricks.
Long-time visitor Bruce Chubb recalls night-time skate sessions as his kids now ride scooters and green machine tricycles around the skate park.
“I’ve been coming here since 2003,” Chubb said.
“I remember shredding these same exact ramps with my friends when I was maybe 13. In the fall, when the sun would go down at like 4 or 5, these big lights around us would come on and we would practice at night.”
FIXING UP
The old skate park still gets plenty of riders on its ramps and rails, but with a few improvements, Chubb thinks the park can become a real hot spot for skaters again.
“One change I personally would like to see the ground refinished, smoother is better for boards and easier to fall on,” Chubb said.
“Maybe a new plaza setting would be nice too.”
ATTRACT MORE SKATERS
The plans for the new permanent skate park will be included in the Parks Renewal Project currently being worked on. A larger project of a $1.5 million investment to redesign five parks in the City of Plattsburgh is also in the works.
“I think this is awesome,” Vincent Place said.
“People still come here, but if it gets upgraded or redone, so many more skaters will come to use it. I think it would be good to include something smaller for the kids to practice on, but there is a lot of space to play with.”
REDEFINE THE FLOW
The main thing Place wanted to see was a redefined flow of the park. The placement of ramps, rails, half pipes and other ledges, edges and surfaces plays a key role in the flow of a skate park.
“It really is about the flow, and the current set up only offers so much of it.” Place said.
The project is in the public outreach phase and the public is encouraged to offer feedback or suggestions. Visit https://tinyurl.com/3my3a6tc to learn more.
“I am super excited about this,” Chubb said.
