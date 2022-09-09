PLATTSBURGH — Back to school season is in full swing and area school officials plan for a smooth return of students following the state and county’s operational guidelines for COVID-19 loosening up compared to previous years.
“Champlain Valley Educational Services is excited to welcome our students and staff back to our campuses for another school year,” Mark Davey, district superintendent, said.
“Our schools within CVES and our component districts have dealt with the obstacles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for 3 years, and we look forward to another safe and productive year where we provide the best educational resources possible in the North Country.”
A CHANGE OF PACE
Schools across the nation were interrupted when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in March of 2020. The past three school years have seen major disruptions due to the pandemic.
This school year will be the first since the pandemic began without any significant COVID restrictions.
For this school year, CVES is following guidelines established by the health departments in Clinton and Essex Counties, as well as, the federal Center for Disease Control.
MITIGATION STRATEGIES
“The county doesn’t have any specific or different guidance, we follow New York State Department of Health guidelines,” Jeff Sisson, Clinton County Health, Safety and Risk Management specialist, said.
“NYSDOH and NYSED are jointly encouraging school districts to utilize the CDC’s Operational Guidance for K-12 Schools and Early Care and Education Programs to Support Safe In-Person Learning as a resource for COVID-19 mitigation strategies in the K-12 setting.”
These are not restrictions or regulations, according to Sisson, the term COVID-19 mitigation strategies is the most accurate description.
“It is a layered prevention approach supporting an in-person learning model,” Sisson said.
“While acknowledging that there will be cases of COVID-19 during the school year and having a layered approach can reduce the spread.”
VACCINES ENCOURAGED
People, including students, are encouraged to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and stay up-to-date on the vaccine schedule. Another preventative measure one could take includes staying home when sick.
“COVID-19 is still present in the community. Get your children vaccinated and boosted when eligible,” Sisson said.
“Help your children learn and practice healthy hygiene habits. Washing hands frequently, covering their cough, keeping them home when they are sick, wearing a mask when necessary, etc.”
And to the kids, “Be a good friend and classmate. Cover your sneeze or cough, wash your hands and get vaccinated as soon as you can.”
