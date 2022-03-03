OGDENSBURG — During this Lenten season, the Rev. Bryan D. Stitt’s reflections and prayers includes thoughts of his fellow Wadhams Hall Seminary classmate, the Rev. Jason Charron.
“It’s a small seminary, so there’s only 20-30 guys there,” Stitt, Director of Worship for the Diocese of Ogdensburg and pastor of St. Mary’s in Canton, said.
“You spend a lot of time with our classmates. We ended up playing sports together and taking a lot of classes together and praying together, my goodness.”
They graduated from seminary in 1999, and two years later, Stitt went to visit Charron in Ukraine.
At the time, Stitt was studying in Rome, Italy.
“I was overseas studying, and he was teaching English in Ukraine, in Lviv, so on the western side of the country,” he said.
“He knew it wasn’t that far for me to come up there. So, I was with him for Christmas. He was just doing good work teaching English. He had gotten into this program for a summer semester abroad when we were in seminary. You could tell when we were together that he loved the country, and the culture.
“He loved the Church there and how it was lived out. He fell in love with the people. He actually got married when he was over there. The interesting thing is Ukrainian Rite Catholic priests can be married. So, he’s married and has a family of his own. So, his wife’s family, they are all Ukrainian. His mother-in-law is still over there.”
KEEPING A PROMISE
Charron is a priest at the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Carnegie, Pa. He recently went on a rescue mission with Allen Sherwood, a Pittsburgh businessman, to extract 36 children, of whom 22 are orphans, and six adults from Ukraine, according to a WPXI-TV report by Joe Arena.
“One of his parishioners told him about this orphanage,” Stitt said.
“This guy knew one of the orphans (Karina). I think he was moving towards adopting her. I don’t quite know what all the details were, and knew they were in harm’s way. He had promised this little girl sometime before that he would always be there to protect her. He realized now he had to put his money where his mouth was, or his body where his mouth was.
“But, he didn’t have the skill set. He didn’t know the language where Father Jason did. Jason went over and had a bunch of connections and also he’s fluent in the language.”
The Pennsylvania duo made their way to Helsinki, Finland and then to Warsaw, Poland, and then drove across the border to Ukraine.
“To hear him talk about it, it’s like a ghost town going into the direction of the Ukraine because who is going there now?” Stitt said.
“Everyone else is leaving. They went in and was able to unite not only with this one guy’s orphan that he knew, but it ended up being 22 orphans and their guardians. Thank God, they’re out of harm’s way because I understand they had to leave without having all of their paperwork. I believe that it was bombed. Somehow the paperwork is destroyed. They can’t get the paperwork. Something happened to the orphanage. So, yeah, amazing. Happily, they are safe.
“The last I heard they are in the Czech Republic with the hopes of making their way back to the states. Right now, they are just happy to be out of harms’ way.
INCOMMUNICADO
The last Stitt had direct contact from Charron was when he was getting into the plane to Warsaw.
“Not knowing of this mission at all a week ago tomorrow, I spoke to him,” Stitt said.
“I just called him up because Ukraine was in the news. I was like, ‘Buddy, I know your heart’s there. How are you doing?’ He said, ‘You have to pray for me. You have to offer sacrifices for me. I’m going back.’
“You could hear the nervousness in his voice. We got to talk for about 60 seconds because he was just grabbing bags and going to the airport. When he was in Helsinki getting on the plane to Warsaw, he gave me an update and that was the last we’ve had a chance to have direct communication.”
Now, Stitt receives second-hand reports.
“Because he’s got so many people that are asking, and I don’t want to be a pain in he neck,” he said.
“I am praying from a distance right now.”
TO HELP
A Dollar Bank account has been set up for donations for Ukrainian orphans arriving in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Mail Deposits can be sent to:
Dollar Bank, Ukrainian Orphan’s Care Fund, P.O. Box 3500, Pittsburgh, PA 15230
