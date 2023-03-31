PLATTSBURGH — Local resident Damion Gilbert is hopeful his years of experience with city government will appeal to Ward 2 voters this June.
Gilbert, a Democrat, has lived in the City of Plattsburgh’s Ward 2 district for over two decades, but regularly commuted to Vermont for work, where he was an employee of the City of Burlington’s Department of Public Works for 21 years.
PAST EXPERIENCE
For the last decade as well, Gilbert has served as union president of AFSCME Local 1343, where he represents hundreds of Burlington City employees.
In that role, he said he has worked with several forms of city government, including the lieutenant governor’s office, the mayor’s office, all departments, department heads, assistant department heads and working foremen, while also having oversight of all incoming budgets that are submitted for department heads each fiscal year.
BURLINGTON WORK ‘SHAPED ME’
Now, he feels his extensive background makes him the best qualified candidate running for the Ward 2 seat in this June’s Democratic primary.
“Being over in Burlington was probably one of the other best teachers that I had for a program to learn, because they kind of shaped me into who I became today,” Gilbert said.
“Being over here (in Plattsburgh), when those negotiations come up with the contracts for the departments, I’ll be able to watch what’s going on there, understand the language that’s in those contracts and hopefully be able to work with the City Council, the mayor, the taxpayers in order to get them the increases that they need and not take a burden on the taxpayers as well.”
FACING AVERY
Gilbert, 48, faces somewhat of an uphill battle in the race, though.
Current Ward 2 challenger, Jacob Avery, recently received the Plattsburgh City Democrats’ endorsement for the council seat.
He also has more name recognition at the moment, Gilbert said.
“It’s weird, because over there (Burlington) if I were running, it wouldn’t be a problem, but … because I’ve worked over there so long, I’m kind of unknown a bit here,” Gilbert said.
He is working to change that by going door to door petitioning in his ward, communicating with residents and letting them know what he plans to do if elected as city councilor.
IMPROVING INFRASTRUCTURE
For starters, improving infrastructure, sidewalks and roads is his biggest priority.
“Ward 2 is really struggling. I think there’s some people there that just don’t make a lot of money, they have two incomes that they’re surviving on. and also, I don’t think they put a lot of money from our ward, that’s taken from the pool of it from the city, it doesn’t seem to be translating into the infrastructure for Ward 2,” Gilbert said.
“Driving down the roads there is like driving on the moon. The sidewalks are bad … there’s just some really bad infrastructure that I think needs to be taken care of in Ward 2.”
Because of his emphasis on seeing infrastructure get improved, he was also a big supporter of the council’s recently approved Margaret Street Project.
Another area of concern, though, is the lack of walkability around his ward after a snowstorm.
“It’s a walkable city, but you have to make sure that the snow’s removed so you can walk too,” he said, adding that he has seen sidewalks and bridges stay full of snow for days at a time,” he said.
“That needs to be taken care of because those people want access to walk when the snow is done. and for it to take two to three days for clean-up is not good.”
IMPROVING PARKS
Gilbert says he also wants to see a continued focus on improving the city’s parks, such as Fox Hill.
In his personal life, Gilbert has a wife, Nicole, and five children, Darien, Jordyn, Lauren, Morgan and Bryce.
He describes himself as a hard worker and because of this, he believes he has a lot in common with Ward 2 residents.
“I really understand what Plattsburgh is about. and everybody here is usually a really hard working individual,” he said.
“I’ll be a unique part of the city council as a politician, because I really am the working guy.”
Leading up to June’s primary, voters can find Gilbert on social media and at every common council meeting, he said.
And despite the fact that he works in Vermont, he assured he would work to be as accessible as possible to Ward 2 residents.
“I’ll be available for anybody,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.