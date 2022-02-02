PLATTSBURGH — If ratified, the state legislature-proposed redistricting lines would see the 115th Assembly District swap its four St. Lawrence County towns for five in northern Essex County.
The move would unite the Village of Saranac Lake, which spans three towns and two counties, under one district, and bring the component municipalities of the Tri-Lakes region together.
Incumbent Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), who plans to run for re-election this fall, said he looks forward to getting out to Essex County to understand the issues and believes un-dividing Saranac Lake is the right move.
He plans to vote in support of the proposed legislative and congressional maps, which are expected to go before the legislature this week.
CHANGES TO 114TH
The five Essex County towns — Jay, Keene, North Elba, St. Armand and Wilmington — getting sent to the 115th Assembly District would be removed from the 114th Assembly District, currently represented by State Assemblyman Matt Simpson (R-Horicon).
That area currently includes all of Essex and Warren counties, and several towns in both Saratoga and Washington counties.
The new lines would also see more towns in the latter two counties added to the 114th district, while giving parts of Warren County, including the City of Glens Falls, to the 113th District.
A spokesperson for Simpson said his office would not provide comment at this time, but possibly would after all the maps had been voted on and finalized.
FRANKLIN COUNTY SHIFT
The 45th State Senate district includes all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Warren counties, and parts of St. Lawrence and Washington counties.
According to the proposed maps, the area’s state senator, Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) would instead reside in the 47th State Senate District.
Notable changes to the area he would be eligible to represent are the elimination of Franklin County and parts of St. Lawrence County, and the addition of Hamilton County. The 47th would encompass the whole of Washington County and absorb multiple Fulton and Saratoga county municipalities.
Jones said he will work with whichever state senators represent his district.
“We will work towards making the North Country a better place and helping our constituents out.”
STEC WEIGHS IN
Stec did not offer comment on these changes, speaking instead to the redistricting process as a whole.
“In 2014, New York voters overwhelmingly passed a constitutional amendment to create independent redistricting,” he said. “Just last year, they rejected a Democrat-sponsored ballot proposal that would’ve watered down this independent process.
“Instead of adhering to the will of New Yorkers, Democrats in the legislature produced partisan lines drawn behind closed doors for their own political benefit.
“These lines are not what voters wanted and will certainly be challenged in court.”
