PLATTSBURGH — The local commercial perch market has been taking a dip as Lake Champlain remains unfrozen throughout the winter season.
As of Monday, Feb. 6, fresh perch was available at $10 per pound at Pray’s Farmers Market.
“The perch is coming in very slow,” Randy Pray of Pray’s Farmers Market said.
“It takes a while, it has to be FDA approved, being one of the only local distributors, there is somewhat of a scarcity at the moment.”
PRAY’S BUSINESS OPERATION
Pray’s Farmers Market includes a retail store in Plattsburgh where they sell fresh produce, meats and local products; an Albany based wholesale delivery service for restaurants, delis, shops and more throughout the region; and a family farm in Keeseville.
“We are a retail establishment, we remain open through the winter months,” Pray said.
‘PRICES HAVE GONE UP’
Currently, Pray’s Farmers Market acquires their yellow perch through Ray’s Seafood Market in Burlington, Vt.
The lack of ice on the lake this winter has led to a negative fluctuation of supply and an increase of the price per pound for perch.
“The prices have gone up,” said Elizabeth Cummings, owner of Michigan Plus.
“We ordered recently and I saw the price was up a couple dollars.”
NORTH COUNTRY STAPLE
Yellow Perch is a very popular choice of panfish in the region, being sold year-round weather permitting.
“It’s a North Country staple,” Pray said.
“Especially during the colder months. We sell quite a few.”
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, yellow perch are typically yellow or gold colored with six to eight distinct triangular shaped olive-green stripes along their sides, they can commonly be found in clear water and tend to school near the shore during the spring.
“We try to buy ahead of the season to sell it year-round,” Cummings said.
In the winter, perch are often caught by anglers ice fishing on the frozen sections of Lake Champlain, and this year the lake remains largely unfrozen.
‘IT’S SLOW’
“We can maybe get a few guys on a boat, if the weather permits it,” Paul Dunkling, of Ray’s Seafood Bait and Tackle, said.
The amount of perch caught depends on the condition of the ice, weather, time of day and other aspects like noise on the ice, if there is any.
“It’s slow,” James Jeffries, of Lake Champlain Fishing Company & Breakwater Sports, said.
“There’s not a lot of ice right now so you’d need to take a boat out and I don’t know many people who would do that.”
