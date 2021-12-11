PLATTSBURGH — Officials renewed their call for the return of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site to the North Country region Friday, as New York announced a new mask mandate for businesses and public venues amid spiking infection rates.
A state-run site was previously operated near the Plattsburgh International Airport on Connecticut Road. The site ran for six months from January to July this year and administered as many as 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day, officials said.
IN DESPERATE NEED
In total, the site delivered more than 100,000 shots.
“COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically across the North Country over the past few weeks with Franklin County reporting the highest number of daily new cases last week,” New York State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said in a statement Friday.
“Every county in the North Country is currently under a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are in desperate need for state resources to help them address the rise in cases, especially as the omicron variant continues to rise.”
Since the closure of the state’s sites, Jones said, residents in the North Country have had difficulty scheduling vaccine appointments, especially as the FDA has broadened eligibility for shots and boosters.
TESTING SITE TOO
Those issues have also extended to testing, Jones said.
“Due to issues with health insurance companies not covering tests authorized under standing orders, hospitals and medical providers require doctors’ notes to obtain tests,” he said.
“Since doctor notes are often difficult to obtain, many find Walgreens to be the easiest way to get tested but often have to wait 7-10 days for an available appointment. Others are spending upwards of over a hundred dollars for molecular or antigen rapid tests from a pharmacy.”
IN DEMAND
In his statement, Jones said he has written to Gov. Kathy Hochul three times since September, calling each time for the reopening of state testing and vaccination sites in the region.
“State testing and vaccination sites are being opened across the state and the region continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, yet there has been no discussion from the State to reopen testing and vaccination sites in the North Country,” Jones said.
“Constituents have repeatedly contacted my office asking for help getting the vaccine or booster shot or to find a testing site and one constituent who is a cancer survivor told me that she had to travel all the way to Albany to get her booster. The North Country stands ready to receive additional resources for vaccination and testing residents to respond to the rise in COVID-19 cases.”
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman joined Jones in his call for a reopening, saying the approach was effective.
“The New York State run vaccination site on the Plattsburgh International Airport campus was a huge success. It served locals and residents of the North County,” Cashman said.
“There is no doubt with the demands for boosters we need a site here again. The model worked, our location worked, and I am calling on New York state to once again dedicate an operation here again in Plattsburgh.”
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry said Friday that conversations on a potential return of a site with the state are happening every day. He’s said he’s hopeful a site could be established soon.
