PLATTSBURGH — Local elected officials, including one stationed in Kosovo, are coordinating donations to purchase and send needed items to Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues.
Last week, Harrietstown Town Supervisor Jordanna Mallach, who is serving at NATO command with the Vermont Army National Guard, began posting on Facebook about a grassroots effort to send supplies and encouraged people who would like to contribute financially — including as a celebration of her 45th birthday Monday — to contact her.
“She’s just a very giving and generous person so I think she was just looking for a way to help,” Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis told the Press-Republican. Mallach is not able to speak directly to press while serving.
COME TOGETHER
Davis got involved after seeing Mallach’s posts. She explained that she always looks for the most direct way to donate funds when a disaster occurs, including in her capacity as a Kiwanis Club member.
She shared Mallach’s initial posts and brought up the initiative to her club on Thursday. The members contributed $150 that night.
Davis continued reposting Mallach’s updates to groups and pages she belongs to on Facebook. In less than a week, 40 people have donated $2,740, either transferring the money to Davis via Venmo or sending checks in the mail.
“When the money first started coming in, it was people I knew,” she said, “but it’s gotten to the point where it’s people I don’t know, because they’re friends of friends who also shared our posts.
“There’s a lot of people coming around this because it’s just a way for us to come together and help our fellow human beings who are in such a horrible crisis,” Davis added.
WEEKLY TRANSFERS
Davis and Mallach have decided that, each Wednesday morning, Davis will send any money collected via Venmo, allowing Mallach and those she is working with to shop Thursday and send out the convoy Friday.
The plan is to continue that cycle so long as the money is coming in.
“I have no delusions that this is going to be a short-term crisis,” Davis said, “so anything that we can be doing, we can continue to do.”
That will include after Mallach’s deployment ends in the coming weeks. She has been spearheading the effort with a woman from Iowa whose service will last much longer, Davis said.
“She (the Iowan) will continue doing this as long as we can continue to get money to her.”
HEARTBREAKING
In her posts, Mallach makes clear that this is not a military effort, “just a group of people who happen to be soldiers trying to help.”
With incoming funds from Davis and local donors, plus other monies she and fellow soldiers have received, Mallach allotted 1,500 euros for baby formula, 1,000 euros for diapers, 500 euros for baby food and 1,000 euros for female sanitary products, according to Facebook posts. Mallach was also able to acquire 40 pairs each of merino wool socks and long underwear at a discounted rate.
Those who need to evacuate quickly may only have one package of diapers to bring with them and may not even think about products like sanitary napkins, Davis said.
“The socks and the long underwear ... the baby food, the formula, these are things that, here, are incredibly expensive, so the fact that she’s going to be able to buy these, buy them in bulk and then get them into the hands of people who need them, it’s so wonderful, so fantastic.”
Davis added that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been heartbreaking.
“It’s great to have this sliver of a thing we can do to make their lives a little bit better in all of this chaos and destruction.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.