PLATTSBURGH — The wait is over for museum-goers raring to get back inside their favorite venue or explore a new one.
Museums’ staffs juggle competing tasks of cleaning, mounting new exhibits, recruiting docents/volunteers, and keeping all safe while trying to do business not as usual in the new normal.
75th ANNIVERSARY
Here, the Clinton County Historical Association and Museum seizes the moment with the lifting of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s capacity restrictions.
“All of our exhibits are under construction,” Helen Allen Nerska, museum director, said.
“So, our opening date is to be determined. We’re celebrating our 75th anniversary. We can promise people that there will be new exhibits, new items to show, and new stories to tell.”
The museum, located at 98 Ohio Ave., has a full slate of programming with monthly lectures and tours.
“The Bluff Point Light House will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays in the summer with new exhibits in the lighthouse,” Nerska said.
“We’re also having ‘Sunday on the Island,’ where we offer transportation for a fee. There is a cost to it. It will be on July 11 this year.”
Tour guide Roger Harwood will do interpretation of the island camps and farms, including the Harney Farm.
“It was a huge farm over there,” Nerska said.
“They had cattle and produced crops. There is now remnants of it.”
For tours and programs, call 518-561-0340 or online at www.clintoncountyhistorical.org or find on Facebook.
VICTORIAN CONTENT
Across town on the Saranac River, the Kent-Delord House Museum opens on June 25.
“We’re having a little bit more abridged hours,” Samantha Williams, museum director, said.
“We’re going to be open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We’re encouraging people to call to make an appointment.”
Every Saturday, the museum will offer live demonstrations.
“It’s going to vary from weekend to weekend, but we will have things like black smithing, tin smithing, Victorian children’s games, candle making and many, many more,” Williams said.
Two new exhibits will be showcased at the museum located at 17 Cumberland Ave. in Plattsburgh.
“The first exhibit is on the different patents that Frank Hall, who was one of the family members who lived in our house,” she said.
“He was basically a brilliant inventor, so the exhibit will feature some of the different inventions and patents that Frank Hall held or created.”
The second exhibit explores Victorian medicine.
“It’s very interesting because the Victorians used a lot of things that we consider to be very dangerous,” Williams said.
“It’s very interesting to see the contrast between Victorian medicine and what we use today.”
For appointments, call 518-551-1035. Website: www.kentdelordhouse.org
TO BE DETERMINED
The Alice T. Miner Museum staff are still ironing out the details of their opening, but it may be around Father’s Day weekend in June, according to Museum Director/Curator Ellen Adams.
The museum is located at 9618 U.S. 9 in Chazy. Phone: 518-846-7336. Website: www.minermuseum.org
COLD WAR SCORES
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum lifts off Aug. 1.
Located at 31 Washington Rd. in the city, museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
“We have some new things,” Col. (USAF Retired) Joseph B. McNichols Jr. said.
“We got a B-52 ejection seat. It took me over four years to get it from the Vermont Air National Guard. It’s on permanent loan.”
One donor bought a building in Brooklyn, and what happened in Brooklyn didn’t stay there.
“He opened up some room that nobody had been in since the ‘60s, and there was all this stuff from a fallout shelter. I have saltine crackers that are 60 years old.”
The PAFB museum will transform a small room into a fallout shelter.
The museum’s front fence is adorned with a 380th Air Refueling Wing sign, which McNichols retrieved from Hangar 8.
“It makes it really pretty at the entrance,” he said.
For more information, visit www.plattsburghafbmuseum.org or find on Facebook.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
The Anderson Falls Heritage Society meets next week to suss out its opening date, so there is a “Pending announcement by Memorial Day.”
The society plans to hold regular Summer Speakers’ Programs in July, August and September.
The Anderson Falls Heritage Museum is located at 96 Clinton St. in Keeseville.
For more information, phone 518-834-9219 or visit www.andersonfalls.com
WOMEN CENTERED
The Adirondack History Museum opens Memorial Day weekend.
Located at 7590 Court St. in Elizabethtown, museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Wednesday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Exhibits include “A Woman’s View – Recognizing Artists in the Adirondacks,” which is part of the museum’s celebration of 100 years of Woman’s Suffrage, according to the museum’s website.
“American Women Win the Vote,” highlights the fight for women’s suffrage and women winning the right to vote throughout the Unite States with the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920.
In recognition of the museum fire tower turning 100 years old, “Adirondack Fire Towers” explores this history of the towers and observers stationed at them.
The exhibit features a climbable fire tower.
For more information, call 518-873-6466 or visit www.adkhistorycenter.org
ADVENTURES AWAIT
In 2020, Fort Ticonderoga opened as soon as it could just prior to the Independence holiday weekend until early October.
The 18th-century star fort attracted approximately 30,000 visitors from all over the United States.
“It was amazing,” Beth L. Hill, president/CEO, said.
“It wasn’t just regional or New York. It was the same slice of New England, Mid-Atlantic, and then it just spread from all over the country, and even international.
“It was so odd, but wonderful we saw everybody, and I’m certain we would have saw a whole lot more except we had to maintain a very strict attendance cap. So, we were pretty nimble.”
Prior to opening last year, Fort Ti launched its Center for Digital History.
“We really pivoted to make sure we were staying in front of our audiences and serving our educational mission, and as soon as we could, we opened and adjusted everything we did.”
It wasn’t a complete offering of pre-COVID programming.
“But we were pretty proud of what we accomplished, and it was such a wonderful, in a way, community service for the public because people were just so appreciative to have a beautiful and important place to visit.”
Located at 102 Fort Ti Rd, Fort Ticonderoga and Mount Defiance are open for visitation Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Every day is an event at Fort Ticonderoga, and every year is a new experience,” Hill said.
“Really what we mean by that is we offer so much every single day – 14 tours, Living History, Weapons Demonstration, to our historic parades, beautiful gardens, boat rides on Lake Champlain aboard our Carillon boat, to hike Mount Defiance, where we offer a tour every day up there.”
TICONDEROGA’S SIGNATURE STORIES
“A Well Regulated Militia: Citizen, Solider and State” is a new exhibit in 2021.
“We’re looking at the origin and evolution of our nation’s militia, which is fascinating,” Hill said.
“It has more than 100 rare objects on display, including the earliest known American-made military uniform.”
The artifacts on display include examples of uniforms, weaponry, musical instruments, manuscripts, paintings, printed books, and accouterments from the museum’s collection, many on display for the first time in decades.
“The militia remains a poorly understood institution that is virtually absent from our modern world but was central to debates over the Constitution and American identity as the nation was being founded,” Fort Ticonderoga Curator, Dr. Matthew Keagle, said in a press release.
“Although intended as a military force, the history of the militia reflects the history of our nation, including debates about citizenship and military service, as well as the relative power of states versus the federal government, that are topics all Americans still encounter to this day.”
Fort Ticonderoga is back on full force and ready to welcome visitors.
The historic landmark opened on May 1.
“If the earlier May numbers are any indication, I think it’s going to be a really, exciting banner year,” Hill said.
“People are really ready to get out and excited to be at Fort Ticonderoga. Of course, we have a great onsite cafe and our museum store. Our tickets are buy one day and get the next day free just because there’s so much for people to experience and do with us.”
Fort Ticonderoga averages 75,000 visitors annually.
“We have over a $12 million economic impact on the region,” Hill said.
“We’re just a major cultural destination and just so excited to be able to be open fully this year and bring our region’s epic history, internationally significant history, to life. It’s a joy.”
For more information, call 518- 585-2821 or visit www.fortticonderoga.org
