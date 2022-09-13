North Country libraries are partnering with the Tsi ietsenhtha Plattsburgh Art Project to present a series of events this fall to help share the region’s Haudenosaunee, or Iroquois, culture.
The events will be offered through November.
The events will include storytelling, film, crafts and singing, according to Steve Kenworthy, director of the Clinton-Essex Franklin library system.
“CEFLS is excited to bring these presentations to our three counties,” Kenworthy said.
“By sponsoring these programs, libraries foster cultural understanding between diverse populations through education and entertainment.”
Tsi ietsenhtha is the Mohawk name for Plattsburgh, meaning “where one scoops water.” and a gentle reminder the Haudenosaunee people were here centuries before Champlain rediscovered the lake in 1609.
The Tsi ietsenhtha art project is a group of Mohawk and non-Native members, according to member Penny Clute, which contributes exhibits and sculpture to Plattsburgh’s public spaces. The project has also added context and interpretation to the arrival of Champlain and his fellow Europeans, from a Haudenosaunee perspective
“The Indigenous people have been poorly and inaccurately represented,” Clute said.
“It’s very evident that there is a lot more to know.”
The following is a schedule for the events:
• Thursday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m. at Dannemora Free Library located at 40 Emmons Street, Saranac. Activities include storytime and crafts.
• Saturday, Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. at Chazy Public Library located at 1329 Fiske Road, Chazy. Activities include storytime and crafts.
• Thursday, Sept. 22, at 10:15 a.m. at Peru Free Library located at 3024 North Main Street, Peru. Activities include storytime and crafts.
• Saturday, Sept. 24, time to be determined, Wadhams Free Library will host at the Adirondack Harvest Festival on the Essex County Fairgrounds in Westport. The North American Traveling college will host a social with traditional dance and song.
• Saturday, Oct. 1, at 4 p.m. Tupper Lake Goff-Nelson Memorial Library hosting at the Sunset Stage bandshell located at 106 Park Street, Tupper Lake. This event will feature traditional Mohawk music, folk song and women’s dance verses.
• Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1:00 p.m. at Mooers Free Library located at 25 School Street, Mooers. This event will feature traditional Mohawk music, folk song and women’s dance verses.
• Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5:30 p.m. at Plattsburgh Public Library located at 19 Oak Street, Plattsburgh. This event will include a film screening of “Without a Whisper” followed by a discussion panel with the filmmaker. The film is about the influence of indigenous women in the beginning of the womens rights movement.
• Date to be determined, at Wead Library in Malone located at 64 Elm Street, Malone. This event will include storytime appropriate for all ages.
• Date to be determined, at Schroon Lake Public Library located at 15 Leland Avenue, Schroon Lake. This event will include storytime appropriate for all ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.