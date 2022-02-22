PLATTSBURGH — Valley Vending CEO Jeff Prescott asked the question likely on the minds of many during the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s State Legislative Forum Friday morning.
“When is this mask mandate for children coming to an end in schools?”
He put the question to the tri-county area’s three state representatives, State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and State Assemblymen D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and Matt Simpson (R-Horicon).
‘TIME TO UNMASK’
Earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the mask mandate for most indoor public spaces, while leaving the requirement in place for schools and other locations.
She said during a briefing Feb. 9 that there is a “very strong possibility” she might lift the mandate for schools March 7, though that would depend on the state of virus spread by March 4, about a week after most students return from mid-winter break, CNHI previously reported.
But if Stec was governor, the masks would have already been dropped long ago, he said. The senator argued for looking at the science, noting his party’s criticism that Albany is “practicing more political science than we are actual science” with vaccine and mask mandates.
“The numbers are where they are now, it’s time to unmask the kids,” he said.
EYE ON PRIMARY
Stec, who has a teenage son, believes the positives of masking in schools are now outweighed by the negatives.
He said adults got sick of having to wear masks over two months while the indoor mandate was in place.
“Now imagine if you are a kid and you’re wearing that mask eight hours a day for two years. And kids aren’t stupid. I mean, maybe little kids don’t see what’s going on, but as soon as you start to be that teenager that I live with, they see BS and they call it quickly.”
Stec said he supposes the governor can defend wanting to look at the data after students return to school from mid-winter break, though he does not believe that’s necessary.
He contended Hochul is not “crunching the science numbers”; rather, she’s eyeing the June Democratic primary.
“She’s looking at the political realities and she’s realizing she’s starting to lose the public so I think she’s going to stick to that and I think come early March they’ll be gone.
“I’m ready to close the book on mandates,” he added.
‘READ THE TEA LEAVES’
Jones said he has always followed the numbers, and believes an off-ramp is needed.
“We can’t keep going on and just say, you know, ‘No, no, no.’ But we should follow the science, should follow the numbers. When we’re talking about our children, it gets a little more sensitive.”
Jones said his daughter, who is in elementary school, has never mentioned the mask in two years, though he agrees with Stec that it’s not as much an issue for younger children.
“But I do believe we’re at a place now, and you can read the tea leaves, I would say by the beginning of March,” the mask mandate will end, he continued.
He told the breakfast’s attendees not to be surprised if students are asked to put the masks back on should another spike happen, though he acknowledged that it would be a “good time” when they can come off.
“But we certainly want to continue to keep our kids safe in those schools and keep the schools in-person and open.”
CONTINUE TO BE SAFE
Simpson said, when the mask mandates came down, he wore his mask and everyone did the right thing.
“We’ve seen the data. I think now is the time to end the mask and support people that do decide to send their children to school with masks.”
Simpson hopes that happens soon. Jones jumped back in, reiterating that would likely be the case, but adding that just because the masks would be coming off does not mean safety should be thrown to the wind.
“If there’s something that has come out of this pandemic, it is that maybe hygiene does play a top role in, not only our kids, in our adults,” Jones said.
“We have to continue to practice basic hygiene and to be safe. Let’s not throw caution to the wind. Let’s still continue to be safe, protect our neighbors, protect our loved ones and protect our kids, of course.”
