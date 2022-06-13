WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers have announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings.
It’s a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs. The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats.
Even so, Biden embraced the deal, and enactment would signal a significant turnabout after years of stalemate in Congress. Twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, are calling for passage. That’s potentially crucial because at least 10 GOP votes will be needed in the Senate.
Here are some local reactions to the proposal.
“News of the Senate bipartisan gun safety agreement represents an important step toward progress on combating the gun violence epidemic nationwide. I am proud that New York State is leading this effort — implementing new laws that will prevent those under 21 from acquiring semiautomatic rifles, keep guns away from dangerous people, provide new tools for law enforcement and protect our communities. This bipartisan agreement is a good start, and I urge our partners in Washington to follow our lead by advocating for even bolder and more substantive reforms. Lives depend on it.” — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
“Today’s announcement of a bipartisan gun-safety framework is a good first step to ending the persistent inaction to the gun violence epidemic that has plagued our country and terrorized our children for far too long. Once the text of this agreement is finalized, I will put this bill on the floor as soon as possible so that the Senate can act quickly to advance gun-safety legislation.
“As the author of the Brady-background checks bill, I am pleased that for the first time in nearly 30 years Congress is on the path to take meaningful action to address gun violence. I applaud Senators Chris Murphy, Kyrsten Sinema, John Cornyn, and Thom Tillis for their leadership in these discussions and the bipartisan group of Senators who worked in good faith to reach this agreement.
“This important legislation will limit the ability of potential mass shooters to quickly obtain assault rifles by establishing an enhanced background check process for gun purchasers under age 21, invest in the adoption and expansion of state red flag laws, close the boyfriend loophole, establish federal penalties for gun traffickers, and fund critical support services to help address our nation’s mental health crisis. After an unrelenting wave of gun-related suicides and homicides, including mass shootings, the Senate is poised to act on commonsense reforms to protect Americans where they live, where they shop, and where they learn. We must move swiftly to advance this legislation because if a single life can be saved it is worth the effort.” — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer.
“The bipartisan gun safety announcement is an important step toward tackling the gun violence that plagues our communities, schools, hospitals and places of worship. Throughout my career, I have fought for legislation to strengthen background checks, combat gun trafficking up the Iron Pipeline, close the boyfriend loophole and fund mental health services— I’m grateful that this deal includes many of these important commonsense measures. I am proud of Senator Murphy, Senator Cornyn and the entire bipartisan group that worked together to craft this important package, and I look forward to working with them to get it through Congress and onto the President’s desk.” — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.
New York 21st District Congressional Democratic candidate Matt Castelli also weighed in.
“The gun safety framework released today by a bipartisan group of 10 Republican and 10 Democratic Senators is a very meaningful step toward keeping kids and communities safer, showing us that when our representatives put country before party, everyone benefits. From new funding for mental health and school safety, to cracking down on illegal trafficking, to enhanced background checks and measures to keep firearms out of the hands of those who pose a danger to themselves or others like domestic abusers, these are common sense measures that will certainly save lives while respecting the rights of law-abiding gun owners.
