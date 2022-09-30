PLATTSBURGH — Canada’s recent suspension of all COVID-related border crossing restrictions has some North Country leaders pushing for the United States to follow suit and return to a more unified approach for governing their shared border.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce, in particular, has been vocal about the way Canada and the United States have managed the border over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
TWO SEPARATE BORDERS
“Following 9/11, our two countries entered into a long period of active coordination of policies and plans at what was referred to as a ‘shared border,’” Chamber President Garry Douglas said.
“In an inexplicable act of border mismanagement, this went out the window in 2020 as both countries began imposing and managing border policies unilaterally, effectively shifting from a shared border to two separate borders facing one another.”
SEPARATE POLICIES, DECISIONS
Along with allowing unvaccinated Americans to now cross over the border by plane, train or automobile, Canada is also no longer requiring COVID-19 testing, quarantining and monitoring, and the use of the ArriveCan App.
For those entering into the United States, a vaccine requirement is still in place.
Douglas noted that these separate policies and separate decisions, along with separate timetables for the enacted changes caused unnecessary confusion and uncertainty at the border for over two years.
“And now, we again see our two countries acting independently with Canada dropping all remaining restrictions, including allowing the entry of unvaccinated Americans at the land border, but the U.S. failing to reciprocate,” he said.
“This sends a terrible message to our Canadian friends, and represents continued mismanagement of U.S.-Canadian border policy by Washington.”
RESTRICTIONS ‘NOT NECESSARY’
Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) shared similar views, saying he’s not sure why the U.S. is hesitant to drop their remaining COVID restrictions.
“We’re certainly pleased that the Canadian government chose to drop all of the requirements; that’s a good thing. I would be looking and asking and will continue to ask for the U.S. government to do the same thing,” Henry said, “to drop all restrictions that they have as quickly as possible so that we can ensure the relations between Canada and the United States become stronger.”
“It will help both of our economies, it will ease the ability for Canadian and U.S. citizens to cross the border, to shop, to work, use our facilities on both sides of the border and these continuing restrictions by the U.S. are not necessary.”
‘CRICKETS’ FROM WASHINGTON
In an attempt to get the United States to replicate Canada’s border policies, the chamber is now, along with other local partners, interacting with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), other members of congress, and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-Brooklyn) and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Douglas said.
But the recent response by federal border agencies in Washington is described by Douglas as “a chorus of crickets.”
“It is critical to the relationship, both economically and socially, that the U.S. reciprocate without undue delay,” he added, “and that both countries then recommit to a coordinated approach to a shared border.”
FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS
While it remains unclear when and if the U.S. has plans in place to match Canada’s new policies, Henry remains optimistic that, in the future, the two countries will make collaborative border decisions again.
“U.S. representatives and Canadian representatives will reach a point where they will be more aligned. I think we will get there. We have our Congresswoman Elise Stefanik … working hard for that. I know Assemblyman (Billy) Jones is doing the same, so that, I believe — I know — that message is getting out there and I think it will be listened to,” Henry said.
“Everybody recognizes that each country has its own differences, its own priorities, but overall, we are great friends and neighbors and I expect, at some point, we will come to an agreement on what is mutually beneficial to both countries.”
