CHAZY — Chazy native Tanya Parrott, took second place on the popular television quiz show “Jeopardy!” this past Monday, Feb. 6.
Parrott had been pining to be on the mega-show for a decade before she got her chance in December when she taped the segment that ran this past week.
FINAL JEOPARDY
Following the show, “Jeopardy!”’s Facebook page posts the Final Jeopardy question and answer from the night before, and people tend to comment their thoughts.
“For my episode, people were commenting that it was so easy, it was such an easy final,” she said.
The clue for the final question was: “1917’s ‘Elements of Trench Warfare’ said this Old West item was ‘difficult to destroy’ & ‘difficult to get through’”
The ‘answer’ to the clue was: What is barbed wire?
NOT A GAMBLER
Other commenters said that Parrott should’ve bet more on the Final Jeopardy round, as she had only bet $1, but she wasn’t bothered by it.
“I don’t pay attention to online trolls,” she laughed.
“I bet conservatively. I’m not a gambler. I’m not a risk taker.”
DIDN’T FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGE HER
As well, if she had the opportunity to do it again, she’d probably do the same thing.
“It would be nice to say that I would do something different and walk away with a ton of money and a chance to play the next day,” she said.
“I don’t think the experience fundamentally changed me into a person who would take more chances.”
WATCHING HER PLAY
She watched her “Jeopardy” episode with her family, and they know her well enough to realize that’s how she’d bet. During the commercial break before Final Jeopardy, one of her sisters guessed that she’d bet a dollar.
Parrott also said it was a bit cringey watching herself at some points during the episode, but she tried not being too critical of herself, as she had a bad cold on the day of filming.
“I ended up losing my voice a few hours after taping was done,” she said.
SCHOOL SUPPORT
She also mentioned the school she works at in Virginia, Nokesville School, a part of the Prince William County Public School District, was fully supportive of her appearance on the show.
“My administration all had t-shirts made with the picture of me and Ken Jennings,” she said.
Underneath the photo, Parrott said the caption on the t-shirt said “I know her.”
STUDENT SUPPORT
The school promoted the episode and made video messages saying good luck. One class even played a mock “Jeopardy!” game, with the category being awesome librarians and the clues being about Parrott.
Also, as she had already known she didn’t win, she braced herself for stone cold comments from her younger students, but ended up being pleasantly surprised.
“All my students have just been so supportive and so proud,” she said.
The students just thought it was so cool to see their school librarian on TV and were so excited to see she had gotten second place.
Parrott said she’s happy with the results, but has considered the alternative.
“I mean I wish I had won, but I was pleased to have made a decent showing,” she said.
