PLATTSBURGH — North Country Honor Flight’s first takeoff of the year will feature a new addition to its flight crew.
Chazy Central Rural School senior and local filmmaker Luke Basso, who has interviewed and videotaped over a dozen veterans in an effort to record and publish personal accounts of their time in the service, was invited to join this year’s first flight of veterans and chaperones as they embark on their trip to Washington D.C. Saturday.
TAKEN BY SURPRISE
Basso and his mother Elizabeth have also been regular attendees at each Honor Flight ceremony the past few years.
“I was really happy about that,” Luke said about being asked to go on the flight.
“I don’t even know what I was feeling. I think I was just like, ‘Oh, wow, OK, I’m surprised.’”
Basso said organizers of the North Country Honor Flight showed up to his high school recently to fit him for his very own Honor Flight jacket to wear.
In addition to the jacket fitting, which took place in front of many of Basso’s classmates, organizers also took the opportunity to inform everyone there about the North Country Honor Flight and what they do.
“So everyone got to see what the Honor Flight does and everyone got to see me get fitted and people have an idea of why I’m going on there,” Basso said.
VETERAN INTERVIEWS
Basso, 18, started a YouTube channel, FIlmperia, early last year with a goal in mind to interview as many veterans and historians as possible.
So far, he has interviewed World War II, Korean, Vietnam and Cold War veterans. He added that he is always looking to interview more, especially World War II and Korean veterans, and is hoping this flight will give him an opportunity to do that.
“I’m trying to capture all these stories because, you know, there’s not too many of them left,” Basso said.
“And their point of view — rather than reading it from a textbook or watching a movie or documentary — that’s history.”
NOT FILMING DURING TRIP
When asked if he’d be making a video about his trip on the Honor Flight, Basso made it clear he would not be.
“People said ‘You should make a video,’ (but) I just want to enjoy it while I’m there.”
Basso said he doesn’t know what involvement, if any, he’ll have in Saturday’s ceremony.
He said he is just focused on enjoying the trip and looking forward to visiting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and seeing the memorial walls in person.
“I’m excited and I’m glad to see the memorials,” Basso said.
“That will be nice, especially now it’s going to, maybe, hit harder, because I’ve interviewed a lot of these veterans. I can see like, these are their ... friends’ names are on there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.