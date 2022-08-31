Local high school senior raises money for city parks

PLATTSBURGH — Through a City of Plattsburgh soccer tournament at Melissa Penfield Park Aug. 7, Plattsburgh Public High School senior Bailey J. Vanarman raised $8,000 to purchase inclusive playground equipment and gift it to the City of Plattsburgh as part of their Parks Renewal Project.

After being inducted into the National Honor Society at his high school recently, Vanarman had to fulfill community service projects that would benefit his community and chose to organize the 3v3 soccer tournament.

The proceeds he raised will now go toward funding the purchase of new and inclusive playground equipment for Melissa Penfield Park.

“The reason for wanting to raise money for all inclusive playground equipment is because I want all kids to be able to play and benefit from the equipment I’m able to purchase,” Vanarman said.

“The equipment will allow kids to learn through play. The equipment I’m looking at getting is all music themed due to my love for all things music.”

Vanarman’s tournament had support from many local businesses and organizations.

North Country Kids, Warren Tire, AEDA (Architectural & Engineering Design Associates, P.C.), Castine Properties, Hamilton Funeral Home, Wes Heating and Peru Federal Credit Union all stepped up to aid the initiative.

Originally, Vanarman set a fundraising goal of $3,000 but quickly realized the playground equipment he wanted to purchase totaled closer to $14,000.

“I didn’t want to just purchase one piece, I wanted to be able to purchase several so lots of kids could play music together,” he said.

Vanarman is still working toward his goal of $14,000 and plans to hold a basketball tournament later this fall. He is looking for businesses and community groups who would like to support his next fundraiser.

“This is a great place to grow up and live,” he said about his community.

“By getting involved and giving back, it helps continue to make it a great place to be.”

He is thankful for the support of his family, friends, teachers — Mr. Peryea and Mr. Mulligan — and his mom.

Those looking to provide feedback on the City of Plattsburgh’s Parks Renewal Project, can fill out a survey at https://cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/parks-renewal. The city will be collecting responses until Oct. 14.