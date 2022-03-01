PLATTSBURGH — Health departments in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties announced Monday their plans to align with the state’s guidance ending the school mask mandate tomorrow.
“Early on in the pandemic, we made a promise to our schools that we would work with them to keep our schools open and our students learning,” Essex County Director of Public Health Linda Beers said in a statement.
“Masks were part of a layered mitigation approach to protect our students, faculty and staff. Masks were one thing that — along with physical spacing, testing, vaccination and sanitation — have led to where we stand today with the pandemic.”
UP TO COUNTIES, PARENTS
Gov. Kathy Hochul had previously indicated a “very strong possibility” the school mask mandate would end March 7, about a week after most students’ return from mid-winter break.
Citing downward trends in new cases and hospitalizations, including pediatric hospitalizations; the state’s COVID vaccination rate; and new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, she announced Sunday that the requirement would end sooner, on Wednesday. That also applies to child care centers.
Hochul said counties would have the flexibility to leave in-school masking in place, going on to say it would be up to parents, who know their children’s health and mask tolerance, to determine if their children would keep wearing masks, a sentiment tri-county health agencies echoed.
“Masks have been one of the most important tools in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and we support students, faculty and staff who choose to continue wearing them, but they are not our only tool at this time,” interim Clinton County Director of Public Health Debra Tackett said in a statement.
COMMUNITY LEVELS
Per the CDC, both Clinton and Franklin counties’ COVID-19 Community Levels were rated as “high” as of Thursday.
That means, for both counties, the CDC recommends that residents continue to wear masks indoors in public, including in schools; stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines; and seek testing if they are symptomatic, according to a Clinton County Health Department press release.
The metrics used to determine community level are new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people in the past seven days, the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, Tackett said.
Though CCHD strongly recommends masks, she continued, a planning session with community partners and school superintendents Monday afternoon determined the face coverings would no longer be required in schools.
Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun said he felt the meeting was productive and collaborative, with “great commonality of view.”
He anticipated more information would be forthcoming from his district today following the state Department of Health’s anticipated update of guidance.
POSSIBLY REVISITED
Similar to CCHD, both the Essex County Health Department and Franklin County Public Health said they continue to recommend the personal choice to wear masks, and that those who are immunocompromised or at risk of severe disease should keep doing so.
All three agencies noted the possibility that COVID-related guidance may need to be revisited, depending on the circumstances.
“For example, if we see outbreaks in certain schools or classrooms, mask requirements may need to be in place for a period of time to slow the spread of that particular outbreak,” Tackett said.
CCHD noted that, per current guidance from New York State, those who test positive for COVID-19 either through a lab-processed or at-home test must isolate for at least five days and continue wearing a mask around others for five more days. That includes those returning to school prior to day 10, the agency said.
GET VACCINATED
ECHD Director of Health Planning and Promotion Jessica Darney Buehler said in a statement that her agency would continue to collaborate with schools and families on layered mitigation for the rest of the school year, including “on-site school-based testing and using schools as hubs for vaccination clinics.”
CCHD encouraged parents to get their students vaccinated.
“The higher the vaccination rate in the school, the lower the risk of an outbreak,” Tackett said. “This means not only keeping the kids healthy and in school, but allowing them to do so without the requirement of mask wearing.”
Information on where to get vaccinated is listed on page A8.
MAKES SENSE
AuSable Valley Central School District Superintendent of Schools Paul Savage II told the Press-Republican that he supports removing the mask mandate in schools.
“We need to get back to a more normal time as it has been a very long road for students, staff and families throughout our schools, state and country,” he added.
Savage also noted that things have changed over the last few months in terms of case numbers, vaccination status and testing ability.
“It also makes sense to remove the mandate when you can go almost anywhere else in our communities and not have to wear a mask,” he said. “It’s an appropriate time for schools to have that option as well.
“I am hoping that it (the mandate’s end) says that we are turning a major corner in the pandemic and that better days are much closer to reality. We all hope and deserve that!”
CONFIDENT IN SAFETY
Beers said it has been her honor to support Essex County schools through the pandemic, and commended school superintendents “for their dedication to their students and staff.”
“I thank the parents, the students, the faculty and school staff for supporting pandemic responses,” she continued.
“I am now thrilled that we are able to be most confident in the safety of our students, faculty and staff without masks.”
