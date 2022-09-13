PLATTSBURGH — With summer winding down, so are the positive COVID-19 cases locally.
Both Clinton County and Franklin County collectively saw a decrease of nearly 50 cases since the last reported seven-day total.
Essex County’s cases are not included in that total, because their data is reported on a monthly basis.
All three counties, though, saw their COVID community levels drop into the “low” category Thursday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
COUNTIES
From Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) reported 85 lab-confirmed cases — a decrease of 27 from the prior week’s total.
Franklin County Public Health reported 104 new cases from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12, down 22 from the last reported total.
As of Monday, 42 of Franklin County’s cases, which include at-home positive test results reported to the department from residents, remained active.
Essex County Health Department will release their next COVID-19 update Oct. 3.
STATEWIDE
A state press release revealed that there were 44 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12.
“As we head into the fall, I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant in keeping themselves, their loved ones, and their communities safe and healthy,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in the release.
“Take advantage of the vaccine by staying up to date on doses. Test before gatherings or travel and if you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
BIVALENT BOOSTER CLINICS
CCHD has scheduled clinics to distribute the updated bivalent (Omicron) COVID-19 booster dose.
Clinics will be held at the YMCA (former CVPH Wellness Center) located at 295 New York Road in Plattsburgh.
Residents can register for these clinics by visiting www.clintonhealth.org/covid19vaccine and selecting an available date and time slot. CCHD’s current bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccination schedule is as follows:
• Thursday, Sept. 15, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 22, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Essex County Health Department has also scheduled clinics for the bivalent booster dose.
Clinics will be held at the health department building at 132 Water Street, Elizabethtown.
Residents can register for these clinics at tinyurl.com/2cyud7nm.
• Monday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Monday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No information about Franklin County bivalent booster clinics was available at press time.
Residents ages 12 and older are eligible for a Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster. Residents must be ages 18 and older to be eligible for a Moderna bivalent booster. Both types require that it be at least two months since the previous booster dose or two months after completing the initial primary vaccine series.
“A bivalent COVID-19 booster will help residents maximize their protection, prolong the vaccine’s durability, and safeguard our community against the virus,” a CCHD press release stated.
TESTING, VACCINES
COVID-19 testing options can be found on Page A7.
Resources for COVID-19 vaccines in the North Country area are listed on Page A7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.