PLATTSBURGH — While there have been no reported cases of monkeypox in Clinton County, local health agencies and officials are collaborating to prepare for any possible outbreak in the future.
The Clinton County Health Department (CCHD), University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), SUNY Plattsburgh and Hudson Headwaters Health Network (HHHN) have all been working together for weeks to create this streamlined response to potential cases locally.
STUDENTS RETURNING
“This group has been working together for several weeks to stay up to date on the current status of the monkeypox outbreak,” Director of Public Health at CCHD, Jeffrey Sisson, said.
“Together we have worked to provide support and outreach for local healthcare providers, secure testing and treatment access, and create a plan for the safe return of students to the SUNY campus.”
NO LOCAL CASES
Monkeypox is a viral illness that does not usually cause serious illness but may result in hospitalization or death. Cases in this outbreak have involved a rash (often in the genital and peri-anal regions) and may also include other symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes and pain when swallowing — before or after the rash appearance.
Monkeypox is spread through direct skin-to-skin contact with the infection rash, scabs or body fluid. It can also be spread through respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact.
There are currently zero cases of monkeypox identified in Clinton County.
‘TO ENSURE WE’RE READY’
“At CVPH, we are constantly on the lookout for this illness and we will continue to be vigilant,” CVPH Infectious Disease Expert Keith Collins, MD said.
“We have not seen any positive cases at the hospital. However, we have taken steps to ensure we’re ready to provide the care our patients need. That includes working with New York state to be able to administer treatments for patients in our area who contract monkeypox.”
Any person, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation, can get or spread monkeypox.
At this time, those most at risk include individuals who have multiple and/or anonymous sexual partners.
CAMPUS PREPARATION
“At SUNY Plattsburgh we are working closely with CCHD to ensure that we have the latest information and guidance, and that we are ready to provide medical support if needed,” assistant director for medical services at SUNY Plattsburgh, Susan Sand, said.
“We have proactively shared information and resources about prevention, protection and detection via campus-wide email and the Student Health and Counseling Center web page. We will continue to update campus with the most current information as we monitor the situation and respond accordingly.”
If you believe you have contracted monkeypox, you should contact your primary care provider immediately. Be sure to call the office first and tell them you suspect monkeypox.
Cover all areas with lesions or rash and wear a surgical mask any time you are around others.
DIFFERENT THAN COVID
“Many people have expressed concern about monkeypox being the new COVID-19,” Sisson said.
“Monkeypox is very different. Vaccines and antiviral medications already exist and it does not spread as easily between people as COVID-19 does.”
To learn more about monkeypox and how to protect yourself, residents can visit www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox.
To learn more about vaccine availability and who is eligible visit https://health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/zoonoses/monkeypox/vaccine.htm.
