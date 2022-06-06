PLATTSBURGH — Andrew Maicus thinks there’s a middle ground to be found for gun safety in the United States.
Maicus, sales manager of X-Plo Firearms and Archery in the Town of Schuyler Falls, said the modern levels of gun violence in the United States are undeniably tragic.
“It’s truly awful, I don’t think anybody could argue with that,” Maicus said.
246 MASS SHOOTINGS
According to an NPR report, 246 separate mass shootings have already occurred across the nation in the first 22 weeks of 2022.
The news outlet used the definition of mass shooting given by the not-for-profit Gun Violence Archive project: Incidents in which four or more individuals are shot and injured or killed, not including the shooter.
Legislators and activists have called for a number of gun control reforms after a spate of high-profile mass shootings in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas; a medical center in Tulsa, Okla.; and a supermarket in Buffalo.
BACKGROUND CHECKS
These measures have ranged from enhanced background checks, firearm purchase age minimums, red flag laws and waiting periods for the purchase of firearms.
Maicus said he thinks “deep background checks” are a sensible move to restrict dangerous individuals from accessing guns while still allowing access for the general public.
“So people who actually want to defend themselves have access to the tools they need,” Maicus said.
‘A SHAME’
Richard Decosse, Owner of Dick’s Country Store, also laments the state of the United States gun culture.
“It is a shame, there are plenty of people who abide by the laws and respect the guns and respect the sport, but there are people out there who see the news and think they can one up the last shooter,” Decosse said.
Decosse also pointed to firearm accidents as a risk.
“It is a tragedy. Many incidents boil down to a misunderstanding of firearm safety that leads to misuse,” Decosse said.
Decosse believes there is a lot in the way of change that must be made in order to reach any goal of gun safety, starting with attitude and education.
