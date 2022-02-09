PLATTSBURGH — As the state’s indoor mask mandate is lifted for most indoor public spaces, local governments are taking varied approaches for their own facilities.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state’s “mask or vax” rule — which in December mandated local businesses institute masking if they did not require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for entry — would expire today.
Individual businesses, counties and cities, however, remained able to put in place their own rules.
“I think it’s a good move,” Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said of lifting the mandate. “I think it’s a sign of getting back to ‘normal,’ at least a step forward towards that.”
UNANIMOUS SUPPORT
During a regular session meeting Wednesday night, the Clinton County Legislature unanimously supported aligning with the state and dropping the rule for its Government Center, in lieu of leaving masking in place at the Margaret Street building or creating a local law enforcing masks countywide.
Legislator Patty Waldron (D-Area 6) made the motion, which was seconded by Legislator Robert “Bobby” Hall (D-Area 10), and received both a third and fourth.
Legislator Josh Kretser (D-Area 9) noted that anyone who wants to can still wear masks. County Administrator Michael Zurlo said that sentiment would be echoed in a memo to staff.
“There is no stigma attached to wearing a mask should your comfort level still make you wear a mask, it’s just not a requirement,” Zurlo said.
OPTIONAL IN ESSEX COUNTY
Like schools, for now, certain county-owned facilities will still have to abide by the mandate, including the nursing home, jail and any transit facilities including Clinton County Public Transportation buses and Plattsburgh International Airport.
Zurlo said the court system, which resides in the Government Center’s third floor, makes its own rules.
Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) expected his county to follow a similar track and make masking optional for employees and visitors.
He added that public-facing employees are being asked to wear masks for their own protection, noting the county’s public and mental health facilities would be required to keep masking in place.
Referencing declining case numbers, Gillilland opined that it was probably a good time to loosen some mandates.
“Quite frankly people are getting fatigued of the mandates and the whole change in lifestyle has been going on here for a couple of years.”
IN PLACE, FOR NOW
Franklin County Legislature Chair Don Dabiew (D-District 5) anticipated his board would leave the mask mandate at the county courthouse in place at least until its next meeting on Feb. 17.
“It was a full board decision to do the mask mandate in the county meetings. If we drop it, it will be a board decision, not a one-person decision.”
Pointing to Clinton County’s continued high infection rates, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest, a Democrat, said the plan is to leave the mandate in place at City Hall for a short period of time.
“I don’t think it’s a permanent thing. It’s the same thing with local businesses — they need to operate how they feel they need to operate, and I think patrons understand their concerns.
“Most local businesses want to keep their staff and customers and other members of the public safe,” and whatever policies they develop should be respected, he added.
TRIBE KEEPS MASKING
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe announced in a press release that masking would remain required in all public places under its jurisdiction.
Like Rosenquest, the tribe pointed to the numbers, citing how the North Country region continues to lead the state in both positivity rate and the number of new cases per 100,000 people.
The tribe stressed proper wearing of masks over the mouth and nose.
“Your cooperation is greatly appreciated and contributes towards our tireless efforts to protect those who remain unvaccinated due to their personal choice or cannot get the vaccine due to an underlying medical condition or age,” the release said.
IN BETWEEN
The Town of Plattsburgh’s policy will fall between lifting masking entirely and continuing to require masks for all.
Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said visitors would no longer be required to wear masks, and neither would vaccinated employees. Unvaccinated employees, however, will have to mask up.
This change will coincide with the town’s Banker Road complex reopening its doors, which Cashman emphasized were shut to help facilitate the state’s masking requirement.
“And also ... our town hall complex is all under one roof, so we’ve really been very focused on trying to keep the numbers low here.”
ONE OF THE TOOLS
Cashman said he wouldn’t be surprised if visitors or vaccinated employees continued to wear masks, a trend he expects throughout the region.
The supervisor contracted COVID-19 around Christmastime and plans to get his booster shot when appropriate. Still, he anticipates that he would wear a mask into a business that requested it.
For the time being, that will likely include Chapter One Coffee and Tea, which Rosenquest co-owns with his wife, Tracy Vicory-Rosenquest. Both the City Hall Place cafe and the City of Plattsburgh reinstituted masking in the fall when numbers began to spike, even before the state reimposed the requirement.
Rosenquest said he would leave the decision of whether to leave masking in place at their business up to Vicory-Rosenquest and the staff. He pointed to how use of proper masks has been shown to stem the rate of infection.
“It should be considered just one of the tools available to help stop the spread of the virus.”
RESPECT
Gillilland emphasized respect for those who choose to continue wearing masks, making two points.
“There are going to be people who are immunocompromised or still very weary of the disease, and they may choose to wear masks or only be around those who do, so the polite thing is to respect those viewpoints,” he said.
“The other one is, coincidentally, when everyone’s been wearing masks, our flu rates have gone down, infectious diarrhea rates have gone down, the whole thing does work in a broad spectrum public health setting. So let’s try to continue some of the safety measures we had before,” such as social distancing, he said.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.