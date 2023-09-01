TUPPER LAKE — Thomas Arsenault, a retired Navy veteran and longtime volunteer firefighter, was elected to the Board of Directors of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.
The announcement was made at the association’s 151st annual convention in Niagara Falls.
This will be Arsenault’s first five-year term on the Board of Directors.
Arsenault began his firefighting career at Tupper Lake Volunteer Fire department, where he served as Treasurer, 1st Assistant Chief, and 2nd Assistant Chief; then moved to the Northern New York Volunteer Firemen’s Association, where he served as 1st and 2nd Vice President, and was later elected to President of the Association.
Prior to joining the firefighters association, Aresnault served four years in the Navy as a communication yeoman earning the rank of E-4 until he was honorably discharged in 1969.
After returning home, he worked at the FBI, Trudeau Institution, and Department of Justice Bureau of Prisons.
Arsenault; who lives in Tupper Lake with his wife of 52 years, Cheryl and their two children; has acted as the Chairman of Tupper Lake’s Neighborhood Cub Scouts, the Director of Tupper Lake Housing Authority, Secretary and 3rd Vice President of the Tupper Lake Lions Club and even played on Tupper Lake’s Men’s Basketball League.
“I am honored to continue my service to the volunteer fire service and FASNY as a Board member,” Arsenault said.
“I look forward to working with my fellow board members to assist volunteer firefighters who have sacrificed so much for their communities.”
