PLATTSBURGH — Local mixed martial arts fighter Andrew Provost had been searching for his “big break” since he began competing when he was 21 years old.
‘THIS WAS iT’
Then, Provost, now 35, was given the opportunity to appear on TBS’s new reality TV show ‘Power Slap’.
“This was it,” he said, referring to his big break.
“They thought I’d be a good personality for (it).”
‘Power Slap’, according to its website, consists of two competitors taking “turns delivering powerful open hand strikes to each other’s faces until one wins the match.”
A coin toss determines who strikes first (the striker) and who defends first (the defender). Each competitor gets 30 seconds to slap and 30 seconds to recover. For each match, there’s a minimum of three rounds.
FILMED IN LAS VEGAS
Victory methods are similar to boxing and MMA rules in that “‘Power Slap’ judging is based on a ‘10-point must system,’ with a round winner scoring 10 points and the opponent scoring 9 or fewer. Judging criteria is based on the striker’s effectiveness, as well as the defender’s reaction and recovery time.”
The show is filmed in Las Vegas, where slap fighting was approved by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in October.
The original premiere date of ‘Power Slap’, an eight episode series, was set for Wednesday, Jan. 11 on TBS, but an incident involving the show’s co-creator, Dana White, where he was caught on video slapping his wife at a New Year’s Eve party, pushed it back one week.
It is now expected to run from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on TBS Wednesday, Jan. 18.
‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’
Provost, who lives in Plattsburgh and regularly trains at Robert Hugus Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, acknowledged that this method of “fighting” is different from anything he has done in the past.
“It’s very different, and it’s not really my thing, but it was a huge opportunity and, obviously, the promotion is owned by the UFC, so the money was good. So I was just like ‘let’s go!’” he said.
“I’ve been hit a bunch of times anyway, but … it’s a little different, because you can’t move, you can’t block, you can’t split the punch.”
‘I’M CRAZY ANYWAY’
Provost said when his family found out he was going to be on the show, they said he was “crazy.”
“I guess they know I’m crazy anyway — pretty crazy to get into a ring and fight another man anyway — but I guess they would expect it from me,” he joked.
“When I actually was there, it was the … scariest moment of my life, (but) I was ready for it.”
Regardless, he said he prepared for it like any other match.
“When I was there on the show, they did have some very specific training, but as far as what I did before I left for Vegas, I just did my normal routine. I didn’t do anything different myself until I got there,” Provost said.
“I just tried to get into the zone and focus on the fight … I just did my normal routine, just focused on winning and focused on the outcome so the same thing I would normally do.”
