PLATTSBURGH — There were times in Sara Rowden’s legislative career when she had to demand that her male counterparts listen to her.
“I sat in many meetings where the men in the committee would talk over me,” Rowden said during Tuesday night’s second annual Women in Local Politics forum at Clinton Community College, hosted by CCC’s Center For Governance.
“I had to finally stand up and slap the table and say, ‘Listen, you can’t speak over me. I need to express myself.’”
WOMEN’S PERSPECTIVES
Rowden, a former Clinton County legislator for 12 years, was also joined by current Clinton County Legislator for Area 6 Patty Waldron and Town of Plattsburgh Councilor Barb Hebert to discuss and bring perspective to the many challenges women in politics have faced and are still facing today.
The forum, moderated by Mountain Lake PBS’s Thom Hallock, lasted about 90 minutes and several members of the audience participated to ask questions.
Topics about discrimination, sexism and barriers women have to overcome to get involved in politics all came up.
Rowden, referencing her own legislative experience, said how important it is for women to be involved in politics at any level, despite any discrimination they may face, because of the different perspectives they bring to discussions.
“My experience was that women do view issues a bit differently than men, and (I’m) not saying one is good and one is bad by any means,” she said.
“Women tend to look at, and this was from my experience, at things broader and more of a like how a decision is gonna impact on a community-wide basis, and I think, often, men don’t look at the community-wide in their making decisions. They make good decisions — I’m not saying that they don’t — but I think that’s why it’s important for women to be in politics, because women do come from, often, a different perspective.”
MATERNAL SPIRIT
Waldron, who has been the only woman on the county’s legislature for the past 10 years, agreed.
“I’ve been working with men my entire life, and I’ve worked with nine of them for 10 years. So I know their language well,” she said.
“I mean, personally, I have a maternal spirit. I want to make sure the ‘group’ stays together, you know, I want to make sure the morale at the county is good. Those types of things matter to me, workplace environments, things that they may not think of just because they’re not made up to think that way. So, I think women in politics is seriously important right now.”
Though Waldron believes there’s still plenty of work to do in getting more women involved.
“We’re not there yet. We’re getting there. But there is, you can see it, there’s this old guard out there strong holding, really insecure of the fact that we actually might break through,” Waldron said.
“And honestly, this feels to me like another revolution. Not in the sense of, I don’t want to say the fighting revolution, but more like the ‘60s. We’re back kind of there again. But it’s not gonna last long. In my opinion, this is going to go away because that old guard is old.”
FACING BARRIERS
Hebert, who said she was originally encouraged to run for council by Supervisor Michael Cashman, said women often face barriers as soon as they decide to run.
“I think that may be also a barrier that someone could feel that they don’t want to get into politics because they may feel that the male counterparts can fundraise better than they can,” Hebert said in response to an audience member’s question about the cost of running.
“And I think that’s where we want to demystify the myth because it does cost but … the expenditure for me is the time.”
Psychological barriers could be another women face, she said.
“The uniqueness of this is that if we’re going to talk about any barriers that women may have when they’re considering the chance to run for office or campaign for office, there are times where you just need to plunge in,” Hebert said.
“Sometimes our male counterparts, and it’s not a gender-based opinion here, it’s just that sometimes, they can maybe take the risks or they can rush in and so I decided just to jump in.”
CHANCE TO MAKE AN IMPACT
From there, women continue to face an uphill battle as they campaign, she said.
“You meet some of the sexism and discrimination even on somebody’s front porch,” Hebert said, as Rowden and Waldron nodded along.
“That was evident, I think, when I was even campaigning during the pandemic.”
Hebert is confident, though, that through their continued leadership, her and other women politicians have the opportunity to change things at the local level.
“I think we have a chance to make an impact locally.”
