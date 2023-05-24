PLATTSBURGH — A Democratic candidate has entered the race for Clinton County Family Court Judge.
At their meeting Tuesday night, the Clinton County Democratic Committee unanimously endorsed Amy Asadourian Senecal for the seat, which was left vacant when long-time Family Court Judge Timothy J. Lawliss retired last month.
According to a news release from the Democratic Committee, Senecal is the daughter of Ara and JoAnne Asadourian. She has been married to Timothy Senecal, a graduate of MAI, for 28 years and they have two grown children: Kelsey and Mitch, both graduates of Plattsburgh High School.
SENECAL BACKGROUND
Senecal graduated from Plattsburgh High School in 1984; Williams College in 1988; and Boston University School of Law in 1991. She was admitted to the practice of law in 1992 and began working for the law firm of Asadourian & Johnston, PC, in Plattsburgh.
During her almost decade at the firm, she practiced in family court representing adults and then children as a law guardian (now called an attorney for the child).
In 2001, Senecal began her career working in Clinton County Family Court after being hired by Judge Lawliss as his court attorney. She then spent the next 18 years in that position involved in every type of case heard in Family Court, the committee said.
“It is my honor to have been selected by the Clinton County Democratic Party as their nominee for Family Court Judge,” Senecal said.
“My entire 30-year career has focused on family law and has prepared me for the position of Family Court Judge. My 20-plus years working in Clinton County Family Court have given me invaluable experience and insight.”
Senecal was also involved in the planning and implementation of both the Clinton County Family Court Drug Court and the Clinton County Integrated Domestic Violence Court.
In 2019, she was selected to serve as a Support Magistrate in the Fourth Judicial District and in this position is currently assigned all child support, spousal support and paternity cases filed in Clinton County Family Court.
According to the news release, Senecal also has a list of volunteer work, which includes serving as a member of the board of directors at BHSN, Mountain Lake PBS, YMCA and CVPH; as well as volunteering with the PHS Booster Club, and as being a member of Plattsburgh Noon Rotary.
“We are proud to have Amy as our candidate,” Clinton County Democratic Party Chair, Brandi Lloyd, said.
“She is the candidate with decades of experience in Family Court and understands the process of protecting our children and their families.”
The Democrats’ announcement comes just days after the Clinton County Republican Committee released their endorsement of candidate Hilary Rogers for the seat.
Both candidates are now vying to become the first woman, and just the second person, to be elected to the family court judge seat in the county. Judge Lawliss was the first judge elected to the official position in 1999.
According to The Historical Society of the New York Courts County Legal History — Clinton County, written by Penelope D. Clute, before 1999, when Lawliss was elected, the Clinton County Court Judge also sat as the Family Court Judge.
Though Lawliss’ seat is currently vacant, the winner of November’s special election will officially take office on Jan. 1, 2024.
“Knowing firsthand the weight of the decisions that are made every single day in Family Court,” Senecal said, “I promise the voters that if elected I will use my breadth of experience, my compassion, judgment, and knowledge to serve the best interests of the children impacted by these decisions.”
