PLATTSBURGH — Tri-county health departments reported 20% fewer COVID-19 cases over the last week compared with the prior seven-day period.
Franklin County saw a similar decrease, but as of Thursday was still considered an area with a “high” COVID community level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
The Clinton County Health Department posted 67 new, lab-confirmed cases from March 7 through Monday.
The agency announced that it will shift to weekly updates, which will be shared each Monday. Throughout the pandemic, CCHD has mostly posted updates each weekday, reducing frequency when case levels are lower.
The Essex County Health Department said 71 new cases were detected, while Franklin County Public Health reported 127. Those two agencies include positive results from at-home tests in their totals.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services said 10 new cases emerged from March 7 through Friday. Six of those remained active Monday: five among children ages 5 to 11 and one in a teen 17 or younger.
“We are saddened that COVID-19 continues to impact our youth and encourage everyone who is eligible to please choose to get vaccinated,” the tribe said.
COMMUNITY LEVELS
As of Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had labeled Clinton and Essex counties’ COVID community levels as “medium,” the same as they were last week.
In such areas, the CDC recommends those who are at high risk of severe illness consult their health care providers about whether to wear masks and take other precautions. Residents are also advised to stay up to date with COVID vaccines and get tested if symptomatic.
Franklin County was the only county in the North Country with a community level of “high,” so masks are recommended there for everyone in indoor public places.
That county had the highest positivity level in the seven-county region Sunday, at 7.5%, according to the state Department of Health. Franklin County placed first in two other positivity metrics in the region, with 8.4 new cases per 100,000 people and 14.4 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling average.
GET VACCINATED, TESTED
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 helps prevent COVID-related hospitalization and death, health officials have said.
Information on where to get vaccinated is listed on page A8.
Testing resources are also available and listed on page A8. You can also visit tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.