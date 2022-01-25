PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments reported nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 cases from Friday through Monday.
According to state-posted figures, test positivity rates in the tri-county area have been declining over the past couple weeks, though the state does not keep track of positive at-home test results as some counties do, Albany-based outlet NEWS10 reported earlier this month.
Dr. Wouter Rietsema, an infectious disease physician and vice president for population health and information services at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, said last week that he expects the number of hospitalizations, a lagging indicator, to follow that trend in the coming weeks.
On Monday, there were 23 COVID-positive patients at CVPH, three of whom were in the intensive care unit, Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said.
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
The Clinton County Health Department posted 517 new lab-processed COVID cases and one coronavirus-related fatality from Friday to Monday, bringing the death toll in the county to 70 since the start of the pandemic.
The Essex County Health Department and Franklin County Public Health include positive at-home test results in their tallies.
ECHD reported 289 new cases over the four-day period, while FCPH shared 366, about half of which were from at-home results.
FCPH also listed an active total of 337, 10 of whom were state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmates: two at Bare Hill Correctional, seven at Franklin Correctional and one at Upstate Correctional.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center and Health Services said Monday that 41 new cases were reported from Wednesday through Friday. As of Monday, 27 active cases remained under the tribe's jurisdiction.
GET VACCINATED, TESTED
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 helps to prevent hospitalization and death due to the virus, health officials have said.
• SUNY Plattsburgh’s Adirondack Hall, 51 Sanborn Ave., runs weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Schedule your appointment at tinyurl.com/5n8ubub4.
• The former Nickels Redemption Center, 201 West Main St. in Malone, runs Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Register for an appointment at tinyurl.com/2p89juvz.
You can also visit tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
Go to covidtests.gov to order four free at-home COVID tests from the federal government. There is a limit of one order per residential address.
