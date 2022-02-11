PLATTSBURGH — Local case counts continued to decline this week as tri-county health departments reported 419 new COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related fatalities from Tuesday through Thursday.
Both decedents were residents of Clinton County, bringing that county’s death toll to 77 since the start of the pandemic.
NUMBER ONE
The Clinton County Health Department reported 196 new cases over the three-day period.
Interim Director of Public Health Debra Tackett said during a county legislature meeting Wednesday that case levels are heading in the right direction.
“Unfortunately, though, we are still number one, and this is the number one we don’t want to be, as far as our positivity rate.”
According to state Department of Health data up to date as of Wednesday, Clinton County had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling average of any county in the state, at 79.1.
The county saw 100.4 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday alone. The state utilizes the “cases per 100,000” metric to equalize the data of regions and counties with different populations.
REGIONAL STATS
The broader North Country also continued to place first in three COVID positivity metrics.
The seven-county region had a test positivity rate of 9.2% over a seven-day rolling average, saw 74.2 new cases per 100,000 people Wednesday and posted a seven-day average of 58.4 new cases per 100,000 people.
Within the North Country, Franklin County had the highest positivity rate over a seven-day average Wednesday, at 10.1%.
OTHER COUNTIES
Franklin County Public Health reported 105 new cases from Tuesday through Thursday, while the Essex County Health Department posted 118.
Those two counties include positive at-home COVID test results in their totals.
FCPH also listed an active case total of 160, 40 of whom were inmates: 20 at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, 16 at Franklin Correctional Facility and two each at Upstate Correctional Facility and Franklin County Jail.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services posted their last update Tuesday, reporting there were 12 new cases over the preceding four days.
Of the nine active cases that remained, none were hospitalized.
On Wednesday, there were 15 COVID-positive patients, two of whom were in the intensive care unit, at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said.
GET VACCINATED, TESTED
Data collected by the North Country COVID Vaccine Hub show that 61% of the population has completed a COVID-19 vaccine series, while 30% has received a booster shot, up 1.2% from last week.
Information on where to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is listed on page A8.
Testing resources are also available and listed on page A8. You can also visit tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.