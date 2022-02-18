PLATTSBURGH — Tri-county health departments reported about 300 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday through Thursday, down more than 100 cases from the same time period last week.
But the North Country continues to place first among the state’s regions in positivity metrics.
ONE NEW DEATH
Over the three-day period, the Clinton County Health Department posted 128 new lab-confirmed cases and one additional coronavirus-related fatality, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began to 78.
The Essex County Health Department said 77 new cases were detected, while Franklin County Public Health reported 93.
Those two agencies include positive results from at-home COVID-19 tests reported by residents in their totals.
On Thursday, there were 128 active cases in Franklin County.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported 11 new cases from Feb. 11 to Feb. 15, five of which remained active Tuesday, the day of their last update.
Of those, three were children four years old or younger who are not yet eligible for vaccination against COVID-19.
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said, as of Thursday, there were 22 COVID-positive patients in the hospital, two of whom were in the intensive care unit.
TRIPLE THE STATE
State-posted data up to date as of Wednesday showed the North Country’s test positivity rate was 7.8% on that day, and 7.5% over a seven-day rolling average.
Those were at least triple the percentages for the state at large, which saw a positivity rate of 2.2% Wednesday and an average rate of 2.5%.
The state reported the seven-county region had 54.2 new cases per 100,000 people Wednesday, and 43.9 per 100,000 over a seven-day rolling average.
Within the North Country, Clinton County led the region in all four of those categories, and came in ahead of all other counties in the state in three with a positivity rate of 10.4% and 83 new cases per 100,000 people Wednesday, and an average of 70.8 new cases per 100,000 people.
GET VACCINATED, TESTED
