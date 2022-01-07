PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County has distributed its first shipments of at-home COVID-19 test kits and KN95 masks from the state to local organizations and municipalities.
The county received 35,000 masks and 3,600 test kits, according to a press release from the County Office of Emergency Services.
On Wednesday, masks were delivered to the North Country Chamber of Commerce and United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. to be given out to local businesses for employee or patron use.
The county was also working to equitably distribute both masks and the test kits to municipal offices countywide, the release said.
FIRST COME,
FIRST SERVED
The OES noted the resources were in short supply and may not be available for all individuals at this time.
The Town of Chazy was swamped all day Thursday with people stopping by to get kits and masks, Supervisor Bill Arthur said.
"The supply we got will be gone by (Friday)," he added. "We hope to get more next week; it is a good feeling to help people get these kits so they can test and be safe in knowing their condition."
Arthur's Schuyler Falls counterpart, Kevin Randall, said most towns had decided to give out the tests and masks on a first come, first served basis.
He reminded residents that, per guidance, it is advised that they only use the tests if they have possible COVID symptoms.
Emergency Services Director Eric Day said his agency has requested more supplies from the state.
MUNICIPALITIES
Some municipalities provided information on whether or not they still had supplies and, if so, how they planned to distribute them.
CHAZY: Town Supervisor Bill Arthur anticipated supplies would be gone by Friday.
DANNEMORA (TOWN): The town opted to distribute two kits and five masks per household. If any remain available, they can be picked up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday of next week, though Town Supervisor Deb Coryer anticipated they could run completely out by then.
PLATTSBURGH (CITY): The city will continue distributing test kits while supplies last at the former Municipal Lighting Department building at 6 Miller Street beginning at 8 a.m. this morning. Tests were available Thursday on a first-come, first-served basis and each person was limited to one box containing two testing kits. Masks were provided upon request. Mayor Chris Rosenquest has reached out to state representatives regarding more testing supplies.
PLATTSBURGH (TOWN): The town will hold a drive-through pickup at the Plattsburgh Town Hall, 151 Banker Road, for residents from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7. It will end earlier if supplies run out. Limit two tests per car.
PERU: Masks and self-test kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at a distribution event this Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Peru Fire Department at 753 Bear Swamp Road from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies last. The town has received a supply of 200 iHome test kits and masks and will limit each car to one box of test kits and five masks.
SCHUYLER FALLS: Supplies will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while they last from noon to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Town Hall, 997 Mason St. in Morrisonville. Residents are asked to only ask for the amount of masks needed to give each family member one. One box containing two test kits will be given per family that requests it.
The Chamber of Commerce said in a press release that its supplies of masks and hand sanitizer for businesses can be picked up at its office, 7061 State Route 9 in Plattsburgh, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
"Calling ahead at 518-563-1000 is highly suggested to confirm that we still have a supply," the chamber said.
OTHER TESTING OPTIONS
As of today, the state is now operating two free COVID-19 testing sites in the tri-county area.
A community COVID-19 testing site at SUNY Plattsburgh’s Adirondack Hall, 51 Sanborn Ave. opens today.
The site will run weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and you can schedule your appointment at tinyurl.com/5n8ubub4.
Additionally, a site at the former Nickels Redemption Center, 201 West Main St. in Malone, runs Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Register for an appointment at tinyurl.com/2p89juvz.
You can also visit tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
