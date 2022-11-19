CHAMPLAIN — Some call it the end of an era; some call it the beginning of something new.
Either way, it’ll take some time for customers of Parker Chevrolet in Champlain to get used to the dealership’s new name: Goss Chevrolet.
On Oct. 19, it was announced that long-time owner, Rolla Parker, would be retiring and selling his family-owned business.
FINDING THE RIGHT BUYER
Parker, who had been in the car business for 44 years, and who had begun to differ on the direction it was going, felt that it was the right time to move on.
But before he did that, he wanted to find a buyer who shared similar philosophies for running a business.
“We had a few people interested in it, but I really didn’t like the way their companies were run, they were run more like a big corporation and I’ve always ran this as my employees were more like family than employees,” Parker said.
“And I wanted to make sure that they would get a good deal also.”
DOING IT THE RIGHT WAY
He found that “good deal” in Brian Hoar, owner of Goss Chrysler, Dodge, Ram and Jeep in Burlington, Vt., who officially took over Parker Chevrolet and renamed it Goss Chevrolet on Nov. 2.
“Everybody’s more motivated by money than doing it the right way, and I think the people we finally did sell to, I think they’re thinking of family also,” Parker said. “I had very little turnover. A lot of the people who worked with us, they worked with us, they didn’t work for us.”
“I wanted to make sure they weren’t left in limbo like a lot of the other stores that get sold and all of a sudden, the first thing they do is get rid of a bunch of people and start over from the beginning. All these people have been here for a number of years and I wanted to make sure they got treated correctly, and the Goss family dealerships really hit that spot on the head. I was very comfortable selling to them … it’s going to be a great marriage.”
Hoar reiterated that Parker’s established team was a big reason the dealership was so appealing to buy.
“I had a desire to find another dealership to kind of expand my portfolio a little bit and the opportunity came back via the broker to let me know there is a potential the Parkers would be willing to sell to the right person,” he said, “and it really kind of checked all the boxes for me.”
“The facility is beautiful … The Parker team is an excellent team and they have really performed at a high level by General Motor standards. They have a great reputation.”
ONLY SUBTLE CHANGES
And for those reasons, customers shouldn’t expect to see many changes to the way business has run.
“I’m not going in there to make a lot of changes to the way they operate. Most of the changes are subtle changes just for accounting purposes, so it’s behind the scenes as far as consumers go,” Hoar added.
Some goals, though, will revolve around moving the dealership forward and continuing to expand the electric vehicle sales.
Hoar also said he wants to continue being involved in the community like the Parker family always was, but he said they will focus on that more when Goss Chevrolet has its grand opening after Jan. 1.
“We just want to make sure we have all our systems in place that we need to,” he said.
“I’m still working with Rolla and all the ways they’ve supported the community, that’s very important to me that we continue their legacy on.”
‘STILL A PARKER THERE’
But even though Rolla will not be at the dealership regularly now, he reassured that other family members like his brother, daughter and son will be.
“The only change is I’m the only one that’s not there anymore,” he said. “So you walk in and there’s still a Parker there.”
In the meantime, Parker said he is adjusting well to retirement.
In just two weeks, he has kept himself busy by buying new clothes and paying to get rid of his own garbage, he joked.
“The first week, my plan was to clean my closet, because I looked through my closet and I only had three or four nice, button-down collar dress shirts, but I had 34 of them that had ‘Parker Chevrolet’ on them. So what the heck am I going to do with them? So the first thing, instead of cleaning the closet, I had to go buy more clothes,” he said laughing.
“Today, I took the garbage to the waste place and it’s the first time in 30 years I paid for it out of pocket, because I used to just put it in the dealership’s dumpster, so that was $3.50 — on this fixed income, that’s kind of scary.”
