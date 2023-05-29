ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County American Legion conducted two Memorial Day services. The first was at the Essex County Veterans Cemetery in Wadhams. At the end of first service, the participants moved to the Village Park in Elizabethtown.
Newman Tryon Adjutant — Essex County American Legion emceed the ceremonies and read a list of deceased Veterans from Lewis and Elizabethtown.
Rev. Fred Shaw officiated both the opening and closing prayers.
This was followed by Elizabethtown Supervisor Noel Merrihew reading NY Governor Kathy Hochul’s Memorial Day proclamation.
Boquet Valley Central School junior Ella Lobdell sang the National Anthem.
Representing the Legion Auxiliary Lena Robetoy placed a wreath on the WWII monument.
Amid crosses signifying America’s wars and conflicts the Legion honor guard fired a salute, which was followed by the playing of Taps.
KEENE VALLEY
KEENE VALLEY — With the majestic Adirondack High Peaks as a backdrop, the Annual Memorial Day Ceremony was held at the Veteran’s Memorial Park by Norton Cemetery.
In his opening remarks, Tom Both, Commander American Legion Post 1312 said in part, “Since the American Revolution there who those who have left our beautiful valley and have faced the hardship and traumas of war which may have lasted a lifetime… they strove for peace for all mankind. We hope that a future generation will not have to erect another memorial in this park”
As Amy and Pete Nelson sang the “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” they were joined by many of the approximately 75 people who came to pay their respects to those who have served our country and passed on.
Rev. Susie Allen provided remarks in which she urged that we should consider grief, gratitude and growth in reflecting in what those who served and their families had endured so that we can have the freedom we enjoy.
Rev. Jenifer Deming led the assemblage into a moment of prayer. “Even though we don’t like war, we need to honor those who died for our country. Someday the swords will be turned into plowshares.”
A traditional Legion Ceremony was conducted by American Legion Post 1312 officiated by Chaplain Robert Lewis and Commander Emeritus Larry House.
“America the Beautiful” was then sung by Amy and Pete Nelson followed by a rifle salute by the Post 1312 squad, and Taps was played by Keenan Linton to conclude the ceremony.
