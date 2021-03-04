PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department hosted its first COVID-19 vaccine point of distribution (POD) based at Clinton Community College’s Forrence Center gymnasium Thursday.
Plattsburgh resident and local Chic-fil-A owner/operator Michael King, who received his first dose at the clinic, said the process ran smoothly.
“Great signage, everyone knew what they were doing, the process was flawless,” he told media after receiving the jab.
“The longest part was waiting the 15 minutes to make sure there were no adverse reactions to it so they have a really good set up, it’s done really well.”
SIGNAGE, BUS ROUTE
Up until the end of last week, CCHD’s primary large-scale POD was the Plattsburgh State Field House. But with that college soon resuming spring sports competitions, hosted at the athletic complex, the agency had to move to another spot.
County Director of Public Health John Kanoza has praised CCC President Ray DiPasqule and County Sheriff David Favro, who chairs the CCC Board of Trustees, for stepping up to offer the Forrence Center for vaccination efforts.
As drivers turn off Route 9 and approach the fork near the base of the hill on which the college sits, they are immediately guided by a sign that reads “Vaccine Clinic Ahead” above an arrow pointing left. Similar signs continue to direct them to the Forrence Center parking lot and on a short walk to the building’s main entrance.
CCHD Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said the new POD is on the Clinton County Public Transportation bus route and features a shorter walk “from car to vaccine” than the Field House did.
She praised both colleges for being great to work with, pointing to how SUNY Plattsburgh helped set up and tear down clinic setups. Since the clinic is the CCC gym’s only current use, she continued, CCHD now does not have to undergo that process each day.
“We can just kind of leave things up which then means we’ve got more time to actually vaccinate rather than set up and tear down.”
SEPARATE LANES
Upon entering the gymnasium, participants turn left and walk along the bleachers to registration tables clearly marked based on eligibility group. The group individuals fall into determines the lane they follow to get their vaccines, to ensure their doses have the correct lot number, Flynn explained.
On Thursday, CCHD had 200 doses available for people age 65 or older plus another 300 for certain essential workers and those with specified comorbidities.
Five vaccination tables were set up across three lanes labeled A, B and C. Each table was staffed with someone to administer the vaccine and another to perform data entry.
After receiving their vaccines, participants sit in one of many socially-distanced chairs for about 15 minutes to ensure they do not experience any immediate severe side effects, then exit out of a different door than the one they came in.
“There’s not a ton of contact with people once they’re inside,” Flynn said.
READY, WILLING
Flynn said a mix of CCHD staff and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers runs each clinic, and explained that more lanes and tables can be set up if the health department receives more vaccine.
She believes it is likely the CCC gym will remain the main clinic site, though that ultimately depends on how much vaccine the state, and thus CCHD, gets.
Even pre-pandemic, the agency always had sites earmarked as vaccine PODs in its emergency preparedness plans, Flynn said, adding that those outside Plattsburgh can be utilized once more injections are available.
“We’re ready, willing and able to get the vaccine out to our residents, we’re just waiting on the vaccine,” she continued.
“And it’ll come. There’s going to be a lot more available in the future and we just need to be patient while we wait for more vaccine and for more eligibility to open up and we’re ready to give it to everybody once we’ve got the vaccine.”
STUDENT VOLUNTEERS
SUNY Plattsburgh assistant professor and local nurse practitioner Cheryl Kabeli and a group of senior nursing students were staffing one of the tables in the senior vaccination lane. Kabeli explained the students volunteer their own time in rotating groups each Thursday.
One of them, Amanda Maria, originally hails from downstate.
“It’s really nice giving back to the community that I’ve lived in for the past four years,” she told The Press-Republican. “I spent four years training to become a nurse and this is what I was set on doing.”
Mary Noto similarly noted that it was nice to connect with community members, and Emily Chicoine remarked on the sense of joy that comes with administering vaccines.
Julia Carlson admitted to feeling scared drawing up vaccine out of the vials.
“Just because it is such like a precious commodity, so I was getting nervous about that, but it was cool.”
County Office of Emergency Services Assistant Director Kelly Donoghue, also staffing the clinic, said he likes knowing people are being comforted by getting the vaccine.
“They know it helps them to build their immunity against the virus.”
FASTEST WAY
To those still on the fence, King said he felt no adverse effects from his dose and members of his restaurant team have already received their second doses. He is not one to tell people what to do, but feels he did what was right for himself and those around him.
“I feel like this is the way for me to get back to a normal life for myself, my family and my business, faster than any other way.”
Speaking from a public health standpoint, Flynn said transitioning to vaccine administration has been a nice step in the right direction with a clear goal and means to an end.
CCHD’s immunization team nurses do vaccinations every year, such as for the flu.
“You could tell they’re happy to be here,” Flynn said. “This is what they do and they do really well. From the beginning this is what they’ve been looking forward to.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
