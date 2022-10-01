Passionate about education, Andrew C. Kirkpatrick has been working in various support positions within the US educational system for nearly ten years. Over the course of his career, he saw just how little students know about educational support staff. Determined to correct that, he has authored a children’s book to raise awareness on the vital role support staff play in the day-to-day operation of a school. Kirkpatrick has been working with students in K-12 since 2013 and has held a variety of positions, including teacher aide, teaching assistant and substitute teacher. He lives in northern New York with his wife Katie.