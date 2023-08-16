ELIZABETHTOWN — Though seemingly a nursery rhyme title, “The Rodent, the Bee, and The Brazil Nut Tree,” written and illustrated by Sheri Amsel, invokes serious environmental concerns.
Due to this subject matter, and coupled with Amsel’s enticing visuals and literary acumen, the tome has been distinguished with the Nautilus Book Gold Prize as well as commended with a Green Earth Book Award.
The Nautilus Book Award is designated for books about social and environmental justice, recognizing books that “make a difference and inspire.” The award derives its name from the nautilus shell, which is considered a symbol of wisdom and growth.
The Green Earth Book Award is the nation’s first environmental stewardship book award for children and young adult books.
‘PARTICULARLY TIMELY’
“The Rodent…” (Eifrig Publishing 2022) percolated in my mind for a long time and took about 30 years to develop. It’s an old idea,” explained Amsel.
“I used to work with another author, a biology teacher, and discussed how to put interesting things into kids’ books. I thought about interdependence of species living in a rain forest. During COVID I pulled out my old notes, and realized it could be a great story.”
Amsel continued, “I feel this is a fascinating story. It really struck me because we find Brazil nuts in all kinds of foods around the world. This is particularly timely. What will happen if we lose the bees? How will it affect us?”
In “The Rodent…” readers learn how a shiny bee, a little rodent, a beautiful orchid, and the mighty Brazil nut tree work together to grow delicious Brazil nuts in the Amazon Rainforest. These nuts are enjoyed by people around the world, yet, if just one of these living things disappears, Brazil nuts will not grow.
STORY AND RESOURCES
This picture book tells a story intended to entertain while teaching important concepts about the biological world around us.
The prolific author/illustrator has had approximately 40 books published starting in 1993 with “A Wetland Walk.”
As with most of Amsel’s publications, the back of “The Rodent…”provides a resource for educators, parents, and readers which in this case targets learning more about the animals of the rainforest coupled with critical thinking games and activities to enhance learning.
The “Rodent…”– has received other accolades such as from James A. Cox of the Midwest Book Review who in part calls it, “…an impressive example of how biological harmony is not an isolated example… These symbiotic partnerships exist and form a delicate balance which allows whole ecosystems to thrive. Highly recommended as a picture book resource for K-8 students offering material that can be used to fulfill several science standards at every level…”
Another recently published book by Amsel is “A Night Walk” (AM Ink Publishing 2022) which she co-authored with daughter-in-law Stacy McCoy Prime who developed the book idea. This tome encourages youngsters and their parents to explore the many sights, smells and sounds in the forest, fields, wetlands and night sky, and provides educational activities to enhance their experiences.
“Once again COVID allowed me to have the time and go forward with Stacy’s idea and find a publisher,” Amsel said.
“It’s really hard to get a book published by a regular publisher. You can self-publish, but to get nominated and qualified for an award it usually has to be done by a publisher,” she said.
“Self publishing is different as it limits distribution, but it serves in a limited area such as the Adirondacks. Self-publishing is a tough road to go as you have to do all your own publicity and publication.”
EXPLORING NATURE
Another of Amsel’s projects has been her website, “Exploring Nature”, in which she provides educational artwork and activities on a monthly basis to schools and individuals. It is distributed through the BOCES network, though individuals can subscribe.
Approximately 1,000 schools in New York state utilize it.
“It’s mostly been spread by word of mouth. Someone reported to me that it had been seen in a classroom in Argentina,” Amsel said.
Amsel’s books can be purchased throughout the North Country at Kinney’s Drugs, The Mountaineer in Keene Valley, Bookstore Plus in Lake Placid, Hoss’ in Long Lake and the Saranac Lake Community Store, as well as through exploringnature.org.
