PLATTSBURGH — As the Supreme Court listened to oral arguments in a pivotal abortion case Wednesday, demonstrators lined up outside the federal courthouse on Drukee Street to voice their opposition to Roe v. Wade and abortion access in the United States.
Plattsburgh’s demonstration was one of more than 100 in the country organized by OverturnRoe, a pro-life coalition that advocates for more restrictions on legal abortions.
“We are praying for the Supreme Court Justices. We are praying for the overturning of Roe v. Wade,” Nancy Belzile, of Champlain Valley Right to Life, said at the Plattsburgh demonstration.
“We took a really close look at what Roe v. Wade has done in the past almost 50 years. We feel like it wasn’t a law that did justice to anybody.”
THROWS IT TO THE STATES
Supreme Court Justices heard arguments during a two-hour session in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case on a Mississippi law that bans most abortions 15 weeks into pregnancy with the exception of cases with medical emergencies or severe fetal abnormality.
The conservative majority Supreme Court on Wednesday seemingly signaled it would uphold the law with the possibility the court could make a narrow decision focused on the Mississippi law or take action against Roe v. Wade.
“If they go with the overruling route, that basically throws it to the states to decide,” Raymond Carman, a SUNY Plattsburgh associate professor and constitutional law scholar, said. “Some states already have laws on the books that say, ‘If Roe is overturned, we’re going to ban abortions after X number of weeks.’”
WINNOWING AWAY
That could open the door for states to determine how many weeks they would be willing to accept for legal abortions, Carman said.
“It seems like 15 weeks is OK with a majority of the justices. I doubt that will be the line where states would stop,” he said. “I could see states push it to be 12 weeks, make it eight weeks, something like that. The Court would then have to decide if those things would be allowable.”
But Carman said there are larger ramifications as the Supreme Court, in a future decision, potentially undermines Roe v. Wade, which determined that a fetus did not have guaranteed protections under the 14th Amendment.
“If five justices were willing to go along with overturning that part of Roe, and I think there’s probably at least three that are, that could end the right to obtain an abortion at all,” Carman said. “That’s kind of the worst-case scenario for those that are pro-choice.”
Carman said a decision on Dobbs v. Jackson would likely come in the spring next year, when the Supreme Court’s term closes.
“Usually, the huge political issues, they wait until the last week in May to release those decisions,” he said.
Email Fernando Alba:
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.