PLATTSBURGH — More than 100 10th grade students from five area schools embarked on an eye-opening field trip on April 18.
During the trip, students got the chance to tour several local manufacturers and explore Clinton Community College’s campus, as well as CCC’s Institute for Advanced Manufacturing (IAM).
The immersive experience provided the students with valuable insights into the world of manufacturing and higher education, inspiring them for future career paths.
TDC, CFES Brilliant Pathways and Clinton Community College joined together to partner on this STEM career-exploration event that engaged students from Northern Adirondack CSD, Northeastern Clinton CSD, Plattsburgh High School, Willsboro CSD and Beekmantown CSD.
Every student participated in two one-hour tours of manufacturing facilities such as Norsk Titanium, W Schonbek, Michelin, Spencer ARL, Monaghan Medical, IEC Holden, Schluter Systems, MRP Solutions and SterRx.
They were able to witness firsthand the intricate processes involved in manufacturing and learn about the cutting-edge technologies used in the production of various products across these industries.
The students were fascinated by the advanced machinery, robotics, and automation used in these facilities, and they were able to interact with engineers and technicians to gain a deeper understanding of the manufacturing industry.
Their interests were piqued with facts shared about these operations and their impacts that reach far beyond Clinton County, like learning that 98% of the world’s snowmobile tracks are made in Michelin’s Plattsburgh facility.
“Part of TDC’s mission is to attract and retain quality jobs within our industrial parks; part of that is making sure the community (including the next generation) understands what kind of opportunities are present here,” Dani King, Director of Business and Workforce Development for TDC, said.
“We are so grateful to the employers that enthusiastically participate in events like this and open their doors to students, demystifying what a career in STEM could look like.”
The other half of the day was spent at CCC where they were greeted by enthusiastic college staff who provided them with an overview of the academic programs, campus facilities and resources available to students.
The students then participated in a scavenger hunt in the IAM and learned more about the innovative technology Clinton’s students are able to utilize in their studies to prepare them for a STEM career.
Four students from Beekmantown Central School were vocal about how valuable the day was for them.
One student, Hunter, is debating going into either welding or criminal justice. The virtual reality welding at the IAM allowed him to have a hands-on experience to gauge his interest for the trade.
Another student, Nick, explained his interest in computer science and especially in coding.
“Hands-on, experiential learning opportunities like this not only create core memories for the students but also highlights how seamless the pathways are between high school graduation, pursuing a degree or credential at CCC, and obtaining a job at one of the region’s impressive manufacturing facilities,” Carey Goyette, Vice President for Academic Affairs at Clinton Community College, said.
“This exciting collaboration between CCC, CFES and TDC is a testament to our collective commitment to the future of our community.”
