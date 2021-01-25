NEW RUSSIA — Though the strumming on her guitar and banjo has been stilled, the music of Joan Crane will continue to resonate through the Adirondack’s mountains and valleys.
Approximately five feet tall and less than 100 pounds, the diminutive spunky guitar and banjo virtuoso and singer entertained the masses with her larger than life enthusiasm. Though hooked up to oxygen during her final performances due to COPD and pneumonia, no one seemed to notice.
One thing Joan could not do was carry her 1970s vintage Crate Acoustic 125D amplifier which weighed about 45 pounds, so consequently she would jokingly phone a neighbor stating, “Damsel in distress,” when she needed it carried to and from her vehicle.
Whether she played before large crowds in Saratoga’s Congress Park and the fabled Lens’s Café, or Saranac Lake, as well as the occasional passers-by at the Elizabethtown Farmer’s Market, Joan strummed, sang, and interjected her unscripted, sometimes acerbic, humor.
Other venues included the Palmer St. Coffee House and Crete Center in Plattsburgh, farmers’ markets, fairs, and churches. For several years during the 1980’s, she was a disc jockey on Plattsburgh station KDR interviewing personalities as well as playing her guitar and singing.
Among her most notable achievements was being the first woman to perform at the International Guitar Luthiers’ Symposium. She also won the 1994 Riverbank Folk Music Festival Contest in Cambridge, MA.
Joan was lauded by Chris Martin of Martin Guitars who considered her one of the, “Heavy Hitters.”
With meager donations at outdoor events, friends advised her to promote herself, so Joan posted a sign with her photo which stated, “Smiles are Great! Donations are Useful. Thank You, Joan Crane.” In most instances, the funds in her open guitar case doubled.
Last interview
Discussing her life from her hospital bed two weeks before her passing, Joan said, “I was blessed to have a wonderful childhood. We didn’t spend our early lives doing this, (making texting motions) but played outdoors. We all grow up with a God-given talent. It’s what we make of it.
“In high school, I loved Peter, Paul and Mary. Acting upon the talent that was given to me opened up a life of friends and traveling, and so many other wonderful things. When I was at Plattsburgh State, I almost flunked out, but eventually got a BA in Psychology in 1971 after spending an extra semester there.”
Joan mingled with celebrities such as George Jones. “While he was performing I was back stage and saw one of his guitars which I started strumming. However, I put it out of tune and he came back and grabbed it before I could change it back,” chuckled Joan. “So I screwed up a George Jones song. I also opened for Doc Watson four times when he was touring both in North Carolina and Burlington, Vermont.”
Although rich in friends and admirers, Joan’s financial situation required her to live frugally, yet she was always willing to participate in fundraisers for others. She also was very spiritually involved, living the Bible in deeds, not in words. “Money has never been an issue with me. I really didn’t worry about it.”
“I was pretty feisty and a risk taker when I toured all over the Midwest and East. I called it, ‘The Joan Crane Mooch a Meal Tour.’ I would play at festivals and coffee houses. People would come up afterwards and would ask questions about playing the guitar. I would ask if they had a driveway where I could park my camper. Then I would stay a day or two, teach a few lessons and get free meals.”
After catching her breath with several more inhalations of oxygen and collecting her thoughts, Joan continued. “I was living in the land of the real people. They were like family and I would go back to them year after year.”
However, in spite of her adventurous spirit, which included a weekend at the Woodstock festival, there was an event in which Joan was scared. “I was outside Sandusky, OH, and decided to stroll along the shoreline of Lake Erie. I then realized I was being followed. Fortunately, there was a family camping there, so I went over to them as if I was a part of them. After visiting for a while they walked me back to my camper.”
A mentee
At six-foot-two, bassist Steve Feinbloom looked up to the diminutive Joan. He discussed a serendipitous first encounter.
“I met Joan in 1994 when her RV broke down in my driveway and she used my phone to call for a tow. We played a few songs together and then she was on her way to the garage. She called a few months later to ask if I was available to play at Cafe Lena in Saratoga. I had two hours to drive a hundred miles to join her on stage that day. That’s Joan Crane for you.
“Joan was a wonderful musician, performer, friend and mentor. She had a twinkle in her eye. On stage, she seemed 20 years younger and at least a foot taller. We shared easy banter on and off stage and our music always got better. There’s no substitute for playing with a great musician over time. She was dedicated to the blues and all her troubles faded when she played. Audiences loved her and it was my great joy to back her up for 25 years. I’ll always miss her.”
A mentor
It was at PSU that she met blues-folk musician Andy Cohen, whom she considered her mentor with his finger style blues. “It was then I developed my passion to play. Andy would leave songs on reel-to-reel tapes.”
Cohen recounted his association with his friend of 50 years.
“I met Joan in 1968 when I came up to Plattsburgh, who was just starting to play. When she expressed interest, I showed her some things on the guitar. That was all it took, she was off and running and before I knew it, she was gigging on her own, up and down the Northway from Saratoga to Montreal.
Their association was not all about music as Cohen and Crane became involved in politics. After artist Rockwell Kent’s barn was set ablaze apparently due to his anti Vietnam War stance, Joan and Andy went to the AuSable Forks farm to pick through the rubble for salvageable artworks with Rockwell and his wife, Sally.
“We kept in touch over the years,” said Cohen. “Eventually I moved to Memphis and started touring pretty much full time, so I got to see her whenever I was in the Northeast. By then Joan’s collapsed lung had taken a toll on her and she wasn’t as active as she had been. Here is the thing, though. She told me once that I had introduced her to something beautiful, that she could understand and identify with, and carry with her. Through all her other jobs- Meals on Wheels, her radio show, motherhood, she kept on playing and got consistently better as she went. She taught a lot of people up there about the blues, and that’s not an insignificant something.”
“That was our Joanie, a kind of pixilated messenger from somewhere, God knows where. She came down to make us a little better, one little thing at a time. I’m just glad I knew her. That’s all. She gave us the Plattsburgh Blues.”
A friend for life
A 65-year friendship commenced when Joan’s father repaired a TV at Susan Patnode’s house. “From that day forward, we shared playing horses in my back yard. Later, when I acquired Buddy, we rode and showed him together. We experienced youth at its best. I went to California and Joan went to college, got married and had her son, Paul, which was a blessed moment.
“When I was home from California in the 1970s, I found out Joan had been hospitalized with lung issues. In the 2000s, Joan again experienced lung issues and was hospitalized in an intensive care unit. This set-back never let her dream of music die.
“Several summers ago, Joan was canoeing to my family’s camp on Lake Champlain when the wind came up. There was a distress call from Joan. We made a water rescue, made it back to camp and had a wonderful afternoon.
“In 2006, I was diagnosed with cancer. Joan’s love as a friend is like no other. With the help of her church (Westport Federated Church) she started a fundraiser for individuals who face financial stress due to their health. Joan is the most selfless person I have known. Her faith in God will deliver her into heaven, cradled in His hands.”
A teacher to the end, during her final hospital stay Joan gave her pulmonologist, Dr. William Bunn, guitar lessons from her bed when he visited on his day off.
Among her parting thoughts before joining her Creator, Joan expressed her wishes. “I want people to be sincere to one another. Life is important. People are important. Money is not important. I may not have a lot of things that people think of as valuable. But what I have is priceless.”
Crane’s quick-witted jesting continued to punctuate her life on this earth to the end. Finishing a phone conversation with funeral director Jay Heald in which she discussed her cremation she said, “I can’t say I’ll be seeing you, but you’ll be seeing me.”
(Joan Crane passed away in 2020. Unfortunately several attempts to hold a memorial concert were stymied due to COVID-19.)
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrambler@gmail.com
