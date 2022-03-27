PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Common Council recently approved the city’s official partnership with The Link Arts Center to co-produce First Friday Plattsburgh.
Through the year-round initiative, businesses pay a small annual membership fee to be included in marketing, promotion efforts and advertising, according to a press release.
LINK, CITY PARTNERSHIP
The city has supported First Friday since the summer, and will continue to promote and market the event as well as work with downtown businesses who would like to hold special events on city property during First Fridays.
The city and The Link hope their official partnership will encourage more downtown businesses to become members of Frist Friday Plattsburgh.
“I’m so excited to have the City of Plattsburgh co-producing First Friday Plattsburgh with us,” The Link Arts Center Creative Director/CEO Megan Charland said in a statement. “We kicked-off First Friday Plattsburgh May 2021 and since then we’ve grown to having nearly 20 downtown businesses participating. Partnering with the city will only further energize this monthly downtown celebration.”
“When you look at any community of our size, art and artists play a major role in improving quality of life and growing the local economy,” City Mayor Chris Rosenquest said. “Whether it be the number of murals that have gone up over the last several years or the arts events that have happened. We will continue to support the arts in our community.”
THE FIRST FIRST FRIDAY
April’s First Friday will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 1.
Events will include the opening reception of the Nook Gallery @ The Link at The Link Arts Center, the launch of Medusa Prime and a deep discount on board games and miniatures at Medusa Gaming, spring family crafts at Adirondack Art House and a pop-up star party with EphemerADK in the Betty Little Arts Park.
For more information, go to firstfridayplattsburgh.com.