Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.