SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack Health reinstates limited patient visitation hours at Adirondack Medical Center.
One visitor per patient is permitted between the hours of 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. during a patient’s stay in the hospital.
The one visitor must be the same person for the duration of the patient’s stay.
For a patient just out of surgery and settled back into their room, a 15-minute “check-in visit” will be permitted, if outside the regular visiting hours listed above.
For a patient treated in the emergency department, one designated support person is permitted.
EXCEPTIONS
Exceptions will be made for maternity care partners, imminent end-of-life situations, pediatric patients (patients under 18 years of age), and patients with intellectual or developmental disabilities requiring care by staff or a loved one.
For infection control purposes, all visitors will be required to remain in the rooms of the patients they are visiting for the duration of their visits.
In addition, care partners are permitted to accompany patients to joint replacement and/or bariatric educational classes in the Redfield Boardroom, and to outpatient visits on a case-by-case basis.
VISITOR REQUIREMENTS
All visitors must undergo COVID-19 health screenings and temperature checks at the AMC lobby entrance, and also provide their names, contact information, date(s) of their visit(s), and names of the patients they are visiting, in accordance with state health department requirements.
All visitors will be provided, and must wear, appropriate personal protective equipment, as recommended by the state health department and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To learn more, visit adirondackhealth.org/coronavirus. General questions about COVID-19 should be directed to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 888-364-3065.
