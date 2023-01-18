WESTPORT — Lillian Lobdell has lived through it all during the past 100 years: The Great Depression, WWII and other conflicts, as well as innumerable advances in science and technology.
Born Lillian Sayre in Whallonsburg, the daughter of Clayton and Mabel (Reynolds) Sayre, she graduated Westport Central School (WCS) where she met her sweetheart for life, Keeton Lobdell, whom she married in 1941 and enjoyed 57 years of bliss.
After high school graduation, Lillian was employed as a cook a WCS followed by employment as an assistant postmaster in Westport. She then spent 26 years with the Department of Agriculture while being active in the Grange, Essex County Fair and other endeavors. The Fair is dear to her heart and she laments its decline over the years.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS
When asked to her secrets for longevity, Lillian responded, “Well, I guess family and friends. I am blessed and feel so lucky. I’ve done lots of things. They would have to list a lot more on the back of that (pointing to the Resolution of Congratulations presented to her by the Essex County Board of Supervisors and delivered to her by Westport Town supervisor Ike Tyler).”
Lillian continued, “I have worked my life in so many jobs and loved them all. Everyone wants me to keep going.”
One of her most vivid memories occurred on December 7, 1941. “Keeton and I had been at the movies. When we got out and into a taxi, the driver told us that Pearl Harbor had been bombed.”
FOND MEMORIES
Great-grandson Lawrence Lobdell praised Lillian. “I feel she was really supportive of us music-wise. She would go to all our plays and concerts and encouraged our creative environment. However, sports made her too nervous. Perhaps my best memory growing up was her buying Spiderman comics and reading them to us.”
Great-granddaughter Malynda related her first baking attempt. “I was four or five years old and made a cake out of Candy Corn and flour. She took one bite and said it as the most delicious cake she had ever tasted. Now, although my skills are better, whenever I bake something, I think of that.”
As for advice to the younger generation, Lillian replied while mimicking the actions of being engrossed in a cell phone, “Don’t keep you face in that thing all day.”
The birthday celebration lasted for five hours during which time Lillian displayed her vivid memory, greeting each guest and recalling anecdotes. Towards the conclusion she was feted with a raucous parade of Westport and Wadhams fire trucks and ambulances as well as an Essex County Sheriff’s vehicle. Though the parade was supposed to be a secret, Miss Lillian knows everything.
