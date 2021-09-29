Like a Dream: Muller, Steigerwalt to perform Four-Hands piano Hill & Hollow show

SARANAC — Composer Lewis Spratlan's “Dreamworlds” and “Fantasia” edge intermission at Hill and Hollow Music's four-hands piano recital featuring Dana Muller and Gary Steigerwalt Sunday afternoon at the historic Saranac Methodist Church on Route 3 in Saranac.
Their program includes works by Mendelssohn, Debussy, Ravel, and Spratlan.
The duo will perform two substantial works written for them by Spratlan: "Dreamworlds" (2015) and "Fantasia" (2020).
This will be the premiere performance of "Fantasia," and Spratlan will be in attendance and will give an informal pre-concert talk at 2 p.m.
FINAL RECITAL COMMISSION
Muller and Steigerwalt commissioned Spratlan to write “Dreamworlds,” for their final recital at Mount Holyoke College, where Steigerwalt was on the faculty for 35 years.
“We were just thrilled with that piece,” he said.
“At that time he said he wished that he had time to write another piece for us, sort of a pair piece to that one but he didn't have time at that point.”
During the pandemic lockdown, the duo pianists explored pieces that they had not performed before.
"A lot of two-piano stuff,” Muller said.
“And out of the blue, I think it was around October of 2020, all of sudden, just out of the blue, Lew sent us this entire score via email. It was a PDF. He said, 'I finally got around to writing the other piece for you.'
"We were thrilled because it gave us a new project to work on during the pandemic but also we had kind of in the the back of our minds that he might eventually do it, a second work. We really did love 'Dreamworlds. It's been really wonderful to have this contrasting piece."
'DREAM TISSUE'
Steigerwalt describes “Dreamworlds” as very graphic.
“It portrays images of the imagined dreams of three different people, two of whom are actual people, St. Francis of Assisi and Hitler,” he said.
“You can't find two more opposite personalities from history than that. But it's a very evocative piece. Even though you have strong contrasts in the characters of those people in the piece, the whole piece is held together by what Lew calls a dream tissue, which is this beautiful, flowing line that keeps coming back into the music in between sections of the work. It constantly takes you back to the idea of being in a dream world rather than in reality.”
“Fantasia' differs markedly from its predecessor, and its challenges the duo differently.
“It seems entirely in reality,” Steigerwalt said.
“There's no dream here. Whereas the challenges in 'Dreamworlds' were to get a variety of colors of the sound throughout the piece. The big challenge in 'Fantasia' is rhythm. Lew demands this kind of motoric underpinnings, a driving rhythm, especially in the first movement and also in the third movement.”
“Gary didn't mention the third movement of 'Dreamworlds,' but those pieces are three movements,” Muller said.
“In 'Dreamworlds,' he uses that dream tissue as well as a few other little short motifs from the previous two movements to return them in the third movement.
“But in 'Fantasia' instead of bringing back literal motifs from the first two movements, he rearranges the notes, the literal notes that he had used in the earlier movements. He uses them in a different form in the third movement.”
One wouldn't really be aware of the shapeshifting notes unless really listening closely.
“He kind of sneaks in some echoes of the previous movements,” Muller said.
“When we were playing through piece for the first time in the third movement, we kept saying this sounds like Brahms. This sounds like Johannes Brahms. We were trying to find the pieces that we thought he might be quoting. Eventually he did say it was from one of Brahms' piano concertos that he was thinking.”
QUOTING COMPOSERS
Spratlan loves to throw in quotations from past composers.
“In 'Dreamworlds,' for example with St. Francis of Assisi, he quotes Prokofiev's 'Peter and the Wolf' to depict St. Francis taming the wolves. Then with Hitler, he uses all sort of music from Wagner, Haydn and Beethoven.”
Spratlan sampled “Deutschland über alles,” (Germany above all), the soundtrack for Hitler's Third Reich.
“He takes these German quotations from other German composers,” Steigerwalt said.
“Hitler just adored Wagner music, so of course Lewis throws in a whole bunch of music quotations from Wagner's operas in the midst of machine gun fire. It's really quite an amazing piece.”
The pianists were kind of expecting that there might be a quotation somewhere in “Fantasia.”
“Because we know Lew likes to do this,” Steigerwalt said.
“And sure enough, he uses all kinds of quotations from the first movement of Brahms' 'Second Piano Concerto.'
STACKED HANDS
Steigerwalt calls the new work pretty hard.
“The technical difficulties are mainly in the rhythm, but there are some places where we are having to play, well as is always the case in four-hand music, we have to play with our hands kind of on top of each other because we are sharing area of the keyboard,” he said.
“Sometimes, he has us playing the same notes very quickly after each other.”
“And, he does that on purpose,” Muller said.
“He says a composed piece for four hands really should be four hands all there working together.”
Spratlan wrote “Toccapsody” in 1989.
“Which was part toccata and part rhapsody,” Muller said.
“It was one of the most difficult pieces that I ever played. I was trying to learn it in a very strict way.”
When she played it for him, Spratlan said “I always thought of this as this being much more fantasy like.”
“And it wasn't something that the piece was suggesting as far as images, it was the performer's relationship with the music, bringing out things in the music that the performer was feeling and hearing,” Muller said.
“When I finally did perform it, he said that's what I had in mind. So I think that's kind of what he is looking for in this latest 'Fantasia.'
“Like Gary said, it's rhythmically difficult but it's rhythmically difficult because you have several different directions you can go with a passage.
“Gary and I seem to feel everything going in the same direction. So our interpretation is going to be probably different from some other couple that may play it."
“There's always that,” Steigerwalt said.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Hill and Hollow Music presents Dana Muller and Gary Steigerwalt performing a four-hands piano recital featuring works by Mendelssohn, Debussy, Ravel, and Spratlan.
WHEN: Sunday, October 3, 3 p.m. Composer Lewis Spratlan will give an informal pre-concert talk at 2 p.m.
WHERE: Saranac Methodist Church on Route 3 in Saranac.
ADMISSION: Suggested donation of $15 per person.
PHONE: 518-293-7613.
EMAIL: ambrown.hillholl@gmail.com
WEBSITE: www.hillandhollowmusic.org.
