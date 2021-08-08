KEENE – Mere words cannot do justice to the magnificence of Jean-Jacques Duval's exhibition, “If Not Now, When?,” at Keene Arts.
The former Methodist Church's beautiful stained glass windows, hardwood floors and pristine white walls are the perfect foil for the Willsboro-based master of stained-glass abstraction and its echo in his acrylic paintings and glass sculptures, a mainstay at the Beaux-Arts Des Amériques in Montreal.
Keene Arts Gallerist Malcolm MacDougall said Duval's artistry reflects him: beautiful inside and out.
For a sublime experience, go see the show before it ends on August 29.
The gallery is located at 10881 U.S. Route 9N in Keene. Hours are Thursday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
Phone: 914-309-7095.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.