ALBANY — Caregivers of those living with Alzheimer's and dementia are not alone during these challenging COVID-19 times.
Help is only a phone call away with the Alzheimer's Association, Northeastern New York chapter.
VIRTUAL OFFERINGS
“The Alzheimer's Association has always provided education and support programs to those living with the disease as well as their caregivers,” Beth Smith-Boivin, executive director, said.
“But now, of course, because of the coronavirus, we are unable to assemble people. So, we moved all of our programs that we have traditionally offered to virtual offerings. We have support groups by telephone, and then we have programs using a variety of online platforms.”
The association has conducted limited virtual education in the past.
“Traditionally I think like the schools, we have tended to do our support and education programs in person for all those obvious reasons,” she said.
“But now, times have called for a change. We decided to move forward with changing the format under which we provide the program because not providing the programs was not an option.”
The Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York chapter is offering free virtual education programs to help local caregivers throughout its 17-county area. See box.
“We have 410,000 New Yorkers living with Alzheimer's Disease,” Smith-Boivin said.
“And while COVID-19 presents health challenges for millions of people worldwide, it presents a series of unique challenges for those with Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
“The isolation, the change in routine can clearly cause exasperation and confusion and the emergence of behavioral challenges. So now more than ever, we feel that our caregivers need us to be there for them.”
A SOUNDING BOARD
During the first month of the pandemic's social-distancing lock down in New York, some caregivers voiced concerns about technology.
“If they could figure it out,” Smith-Boivin said.
“But more and more people are beginning to understand how to use these virtual platforms. With that said, what we're observing is a little bit of a decrease in attendance at some of the educational programs and support groups but a dramatic increase in our one-to-one peer consultation.”
The association's team hears many challenging or sad stories from people who need one-to-one advice or support.
“For some people, they are struggling with just how to manage somebody on a day-to-day basis at home,” she said.
“Many of the adult day programs throughout our counties are closed. Many of the home-care workers don't have enough staff to be visiting. And then of course, if you received support or visits from family or friends, those are dramatically discouraged as well.”
ELDERS CARING FOR ELDERS
Oftentimes, it may be an elderly caregiver providing all the care and support with the person with Alzheimer's and dementia.
“We are getting a lot of requests for how to provide at-home activities, and we're getting a lot of requests about how to help people with Alzheimer's comply with CDC guidelines like hand washing and keeping your hands away from your face,” Smith-Boivin said.
“We've seen a huge increase in those calls looking for help and advice. In addition to that, we've seen another large increase in calls from caregivers who are just heartbroken that they are unable to visit their loved ones in long-term care settings.
They miss them, and they worry about them. I can't tell you what percent but a good number of those calls are coming from family members who are simply missing their loved ones. It's heart breaking and so hard.”
'ALL HANDS'
Almost every day, a member of her team reaches out to caregivers, and Smith-Boivin is trying to help them manage the calls.
“On Friday, I just asked for a list of 10 families to call myself just because we are overwhelmed with the demand for these one-to-one consultations,” she said.
“It's all hands on deck right now to support our families. One story is as sad as the next. It's hard.”
The Alzheimer's Association can be reached at 800-272-3900.
“When people call that 800 number, that's 24 hour, seven days a week number,” Smith-Boivin said.
“They will get an operator who will find out what city and state they live in and and get them directed to Jim again. Even though that's an 800 number, it's a local resource. You will be speaking with Jim Hardman, program manager, who lives and works right in your neighborhood.”
“We're there for everybody. It doesn't have to be somebody that needs technical assistance. It can just be somebody who wants somebody to talk to during these days.”
ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION FREE VIRTUAL EDUCATION CLASSES
Each virtual education program is approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online.
Upcoming virtual education programs include:
· 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s: April 7 at 1 p.m.; April 29 at 2 p.m.
· Coronavirus (Covid 19) Tips for Dementia Caregivers: April 16 at 11 a.m.; April 22 at 4 p.m.
· Dementia Conversations: April 23 at 2:30 p.m.
· Effective Communication Strategies: April 30 at 3 p.m.
· Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body Tips from the Latest Research: April 8 at 4 p.m.
· Living with Alzheimer’s: Younger Onset: April 21 at 2 p.m.
· Meaningful Engagement, Activities at Home: April 10 at 10 a.m.; April 14 at 4 p.m.; April 24 at 12:30 p.m.; April 28 at 10 a.m.
· Recognizing and Coping with Caregiver Stress: April 17 at 10 a.m.; April 27 at 4 p.m.
· Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia: April 7 at 10 a.m.; April 16 at 3 p.m.; April 23 at 2 pm.
· Understanding Dementia Related Behaviors: April 15 at 11 a.m
For a complete list of upcoming programs, or to register for a program, visit alz.org/crf.
In addition to the virtual education classes, the Alzheimer’s Association offers online community resources at alz.org including ALZConnected®, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support.
To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association has also offered additional guidance to families at alz.org/COVID19.
WEBSITE: www.alz.org
