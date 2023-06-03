PLATTSBURGH — Readers of any age can delve into books all over the Champlain Valley and Adirondacks in today’s “Library Crawl.”
More than 28 local libraries are participating in the regional event designed for local families to (re)discover area libraries in New York and Vermont. (See Box).
“In 2019, one of my board members had this idea,” Alison Mandeville, library director at the Champlain Memorial Library, said.
“Her name is Allison Harell. She came up with the idea. We did it in 2019. It was a pretty good response. We had hoped to do it in 2020, and COVID hit. So, this is the first year we’ve done it since then. Everybody pretty much within the three counties – Clinton, Essex, Franklin – have all joined in.”
LIBRARY CRAWL PASSPORT
Participants are encouraged to visit as many of the participating libraries as they would like. Participants will pick up their “Library Crawl Passport” at the first library they visit.
At each stop, the librarian will stamp the passport, and those who get at least three stamps will be eligible for a drawing with prizes from local authors. Participants can turn in their completed passport at the last library they visit, and all eligible passports will be entered into a drawing on June 24, according to a press release.
AUTHOR DONATIONS
Mandeville reached out to North Country authors asking for book contributions.
“Because I thought what better than for a drawing for books from authors from our area,” she said.
“The response was phenomenal. Joe Bruchac sent me a whole bunch of books, like 15 books. Enough for a whole basket. Kate Messner sent me books. I got a copy of ‘I Am Odd, I Am New,’ by the young gentleman who wrote the poem who has autism. His name is Benjamin Giroux. The response from the authors was wonderful. I was overwhelmed with so much generosity.”
Libraries are an invaluable resource to local communities. They provide access not only to a wide variety of books, but also computer access, programming, and a host of other services that area residents rely on.
The Library Crawl seeks to highlight the wonderful regional libraries and encourage residents to visit not only their local library, but libraries throughout the region.
“We hope that if you visit three or more libraries, you can enter in the drawing,” Mandeville said.
“Most of the libraries are having some sort of event, if not you know just coloring for the kids or some sort of event focusing on what is great about their library. In Keene Valley, she’s doing a whole thing on banned books. How relevant is that? I’m having the WPTZ weatherman is going to be there from 10 to 1 at my library. So, I’m focusing on weather books and STEM, science things for the kids.”
Mandeville said the libraries are very excited about the return of the Library Crawl.
“I just hope for a good turnout,” she said.
“A lot of the libraries have extended their hours for the day. A lot of them are limited hours on Saturday. Mine is usually from 10 to 1, but tomorrow I’m open from 9 to 4.
“(I) thank the C-E-F Library System because they have been a great help to me.”.
More information can be found on Facebook at tinyurl.com/Library-Crawl.
