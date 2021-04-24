Libraries are open book again

PLATTSBURGH – Library patrons can get their read on with the opening of libraries in the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System.
“A year ago in March, we had the New York pause and pretty much everybody closed,” Steve Kenworthy, director of the system, said.
“Then at the end of April/May, we started meeting to see if there were services we could provide.”
About that time, some of the libraries started to re-open with curbside service.
“That was the main resource for pretty much the rest of the year,” he said.
“Then, some libraries began to open up for lobby service and limited browsing within the book stacks.
“Our concerns generally were the libraries didn't want to be the place where a breakout of COVID happened. So we were concerned with surfaces, a book that might have been exposed to virus.”
Library materials were put in quarantine as they moved from library to library.
“Almost all of the libraries now are out of that time of quarantining materials as the CDC has come out and said surface transmission is not a danger,” Kenworthy said.
“They said it's less than 1 in 10,000 chance of picking up the virus from a surface.
“With that backing, we are kind of following the science and not quarantining materials anymore.”
Masks and social distancing are still required inside the libraries.
“Sometimes that means they can only allow a certain number of people into the libraries,” he said.
“The libraries are very small. Right now, there hasn't been a overwhelming issue. They don't have people lining up to get in, but they are very aware of how many people are in the building and where their limit is.”
There are 32 libraries in the system, and all of them offer a variety of services from curbside pickup to electronic materials.
“We've beefed up our collection of eBooks an eAudio books and those materials so patrons are able to access those materials online,” he said.
“We had a few libraries now that have almost completely opened up.”
To check hours of operation, go to www.cefls.org.
“You'll see a list of all the libraries,” Kenworthy said.
“If you click on them, it will tell you what services they are offering at this time and what hours they're opening.
“We've learned a lot of things, and we've learned that we can work through a crisis.
“I think the librarians have done an outstanding job of providing services under circumstances that aren't ideal.”
