PLATTSBURGH — Several tri-county organizations converged on the United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc.’s office Monday to pick up toys and gifts for the vulnerable children they serve.
“These are children in foster care, shelters and other challenging situations,” United Way President/CEO John Bernardi said.
11 ORGANIZATIONS
United Way staff purchased the items using funding provided by Walmart and disbursed by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office as part of the state's annual holiday toy, coat and school supply drive.
According to Bernardi, his staff spent just shy of $10,000 on 1,200 gifts for about 250 children in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
He said most fell in the zero to 10 age range, though teenagers were also accommodated.
The organizations who participated in the distribution event were Community Connections of Franklin County in conjunction with Saranac Lake Central School District; STOP Domestic Violence; the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties Inc.; Catholic Charities; the Ted K Center; The Clinton County Christmas Bureau; Families First in Essex County; Champlain Valley Family Center for Drug Treatment and Youth Services Inc.; the Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country; Adirondack Community Action Programs Inc. (ACAP); and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Champlain Valley.
'FOR THE KIDS'
The Christmas Bureau serves children ages 16 and younger, and sends gifts out between Dec. 15 and 19 to local towns, which then give them out to families, Director Tammy Perrotte Sears said.
“Even though it’s a little late in the season, it’s always nice to get sort of a new selection,” she said of the Monday distribution.
Such donations can serve last-minute families in need or roll over into next year’s supply.
“It kind of gets us off our feet and running as the next year approaches, too,” Perrotte Sears said. “We all know how fast Christmas comes.”
Providing gifts for these families shows how people can all come together for a cause, she added.
“Everything else aside, let’s do this for the kids.”
STEP UP
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman thanked the United Way for ensuring children and their families have gifts around the holidays, and expressed his support of the organizations who took part in the distribution.
“I also want to thank Gov. Hochul for working and coordinating to ensure that the North Country was represented in this programming. The greater Plattsburgh region has a lot of need.”
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones’ (D-Chateaugay Lake) office has been holding a toy drive over the last few weeks, which he said has filled the conference room in his Plattsburgh office.
“People in the North Country step up time after time and give back to the community,” he said.
“It’s just nice to give families and give kids a Christmas that otherwise wouldn’t have it.”
YEAR ROUND NEED
Both Cashman and Jones pointed out that local families’ needs are present year round.
“As people wrap up their Christmas celebrations and New Year’s celebrations, lean in and put some food in the food shelf bins throughout the region,” Cashman suggested.
“We want to see a time one day where we won’t have to work as hard to provide basic needs and essentials for our families here in the North Country,” Jones said.
“We have a lot more work to do on that but I do want to give a shoutout to the people and the agencies and the organizations that do it throughout the year.”
